Medicinal cannabis facility proposed for Sylvan Lake

Local businessman hopes to cash in on growing market for alternative medicines

A Sylvan Lake businessman is hoping to set up a medicinal cannabis production operation in this building in a town industrial park. It was approved by the municipal planning commission on Monday. Photo contributed

A Sylvan Lake businessman is dipping his toe into the medical cannabis waters.

Steve Snow wants to set up a high-grade organic medical cannabis production facility in a town industrial park building where his trucking and hauling business is based.

His proposal received conditional approval from the town’s municipal planning commission on Monday. Snow will be required to have all the necessary federal and provincial approvals before going ahead among other conditions.

Snow expects to employ two full-time and one part-time employees in the production facility that will be no bigger than 2,153 square feet and will cover the grow cycle from seedlings to harvestable plants.

At first, the business is expected to operate 20 hours a day and ramp up to a 24-hour operation, says Snow in his letter of intent to the planning commission.

Snow says his proposal aims to take advantage of a public shift from pharmaceuticals to alternative medicines.

“This is just the beginning, in my opinion, of a big switch to alternative natural medicinal medications that have been proven to be much more healthier and don’t have the negative side effects of most prescription drugs that have only been available until now,” he says.

The facility will be entirely organic, which is different than the hydroponic production facilities using liquid fertilizers and pesticides typically run by micro-producers, he says.

“We’ve made the decision to take it to a higher level which in turn brings our product to a much higher standards, quality and the demand for our product will exponentially grow as well,” he says.

A three-stage carbon filtration system will deal with all fumes as is required by Health Canada.

Little waste will be created, with 99.9 per cent of the plant will be harvested, recycled or composted. Harvested product will be stored in a secured area under constant video surveillance and electronic access controls at all entrances, perimeter fences and gates.

Meanwhile, Alberta’s rollout of recreational cannabis retailing has already run into supply problems.

Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC) said on Wednesday it had only received 20 per cent of its order that was to supply 250 retail stores through the first six months of legalization, which happened on Oct. 17. A national shortage stymied efforts to boost Alberta supplies.

Because of the shortage, AGLC has put a temporary halt on issuing new retail licences or accepting new applications. Refunds of all licence fees are available to those in the middle of the application process.

Red Deer’s first recreational cannabis retail store, Green Town, plans to open its doors at 5111 49th St. at 10 a.m. on Thursday.



