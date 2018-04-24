Medicine River Wildlife Centre does not receive provincial grant for new wildlife hospital

Construction underway for the new Medicine River Wildlife Centre building. Funds will need to be raised to complete the building after the centre did not receive a provincial grant. (Contributed photo)

The Medicine River Wildlife Centre is $440,000 short for its new wildlife hospital after not receiving a provincial grant.

The MRWC applied for the Community Facility Enhancement Program grant about six months ago, but was recently told it will not receive provincial funding.

Carol Kelly, MRWC executive director, said she was disappointed they didn’t receive the grant.

“I don’t let myself assume I’m getting anything – I’ve been in this business too long to do that,” said Kelly. “It’s disheartening and disappointing … and we’re hoping the public will say, ‘Hey these people need our help.’”

About 70 organizations in Alberta applied for the grant and only half received money, said Kelly.

The MRWC raised about $500,000 through fundraising and was relying on the grant to cover the other half of the new facility’s costs.

Kelly said the current wildlife hospital near Spruce View is falling apart.

“We’ve got a growing number of buckets around the building because the roof is leaking, we have a pump outside the front door because the water floods in, the walls are literally crumbling and falling apart.

“The facility is so makeshift, but … we’re good at what we do and we’ll make every effort we can,” said Kelly.

READ MORE: Construction underway at Medicine River Wildlife Centre in Red Deer

The new wildlife hospital will be double the size of the old building with five intensive care units a lounge and learning area, treatment centre, quarantine room and a kitchen and storage area.

The demand for a new wildlife hospital is rising and people are becoming more environmentally sensitive to the needs of animals, Kelly said.

“When I started 35 years ago people would say, ‘Well, why don’t you just shoot it and put it out of its misery.’ But now when an animal is hurt, people want someone to come out and fix that,” said Kelly.

The MRWC wants to raise $75,000 to completely enclose the building, which currently has its walls up.

“We’ve got to get the building up and enclosed and get working on the inside. We can’t be doddling around for another year,” said Kelly.

RELATED: Global volunteers arriving at Medicine River Wildlife Centre

Kelly said they will need to install windows, doors and the roof to enclose the building, so it can be securely locked.

But “you still have have to buy the materials,” she said. “Windows, doors and stuff like that don’t come cheap. I’m always amazed by how expensive they are.”

Kelly said there are volunteers in place for exterior and interior painting, putting shingles on the roof and electrical work.

If necessary, Kelly said she will apply for the same grant in October.

To donate, contact the MRWC at 403-728-3467 or visit www.medicineriverwildlifecentre.ca.



sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter