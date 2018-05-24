Medicine River Wildlife Centre. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Medicine River Wildlife Centre volunteers needed

The Central Alberta wildlife rescue service is looking for help heading into summer

The Medicine River Wildlife Centre needs volunteers for two projects.

The centre’s Drink Container Pickup Service has reached 100 clients and more volunteers are needed to continue the service, which raises funds for the wildlife rescue centre.

Volunteers would spend three to four hours a month collecting bottles and taking them to the bottle depot.

The MRWC’s new Wildlife Homes Playground will open later in the summer and volunteers are needed to knit or crochet character hats in the gift shop. The hats are made to look like foxes, beavers and birds.

For more information call Carol Kelly at 403-728-3467 or email carol.kelly@mrwc.ca.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Trudeau says cancellation of Trump-Kim meeting is ‘disappointing’

Just Posted

High school students’ art work on display in downtown Red Deer

Select pieces will be at St. Joseph High School’s Cultural Street Fair May 30

Red Deer spray park opens today

Blue Grass Sod Farms Central Spray and Play Park downtown open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Excitement building in Central Alberta about 2019 Canada Games torch relay

Lacombe is one of 48 national and seven Red Deer-area stops

Red Deer neighbourhood hit by rash of garage break-ins

2016 Dodge Charger stolen along with numerous other items early on Wednesday morning in Lancaster

Red Deer’s CPR Bridge closed Saturday

Bridge will be closed from 9 a.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday for a private event

Central Alberta athletes shine on the track at CASAA Zone Track and Field Championships

Lindsay Thurber Raiders athlete Hayley Lalor took the win in the senior girls individual aggregate

Trudeau defends $600-million price tag for G7 summit in Quebec town of La Malbaie

LA MALBAIE, Que. — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending the hefty… Continue reading

Weather now co-operating with evacuation of fire-threatened communities

WINNIPEG — The weather is now co-operating with efforts to evacuate some… Continue reading

Canadian auto sector observers doubt U.S. will carry through on tariff threat

Canadian auto industry observers are reacting with shock and disbelief to news… Continue reading

Bus bursts into flames on parkway; driver, passengers safe

HOLMDEL, N.J. — Authorities say a bus driver and about two dozen… Continue reading

Facebook won’t pay compensation for Cambridge Analytica case

BRUSSELS — Facebook said Thursday it will not compensate users in the… Continue reading

Five standout tracks from Shawn Mendes’ vulnerable new self-titled album

TORONTO — Shawn Mendes is slowly letting the world capture a glimpse… Continue reading

Canadians confused about GM foods, support mandatory labelling: study

HALIFAX — The vast majority of Canadians believe genetically modified foods should… Continue reading

Bucks’ Brown decries ‘police intimidation’ during arrest

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee police chief has apologized to Sterling Brown and… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month