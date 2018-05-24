Medicine River Wildlife Centre volunteers needed

The Central Alberta wildlife rescue service is looking for help heading into summer

The Medicine River Wildlife Centre needs volunteers for two projects.

The centre’s Drink Container Pickup Service has reached 100 clients and more volunteers are needed to continue the service, which raises funds for the wildlife rescue centre.

Volunteers would spend three to four hours a month collecting bottles and taking them to the bottle depot.

The MRWC’s new Wildlife Homes Playground will open later in the summer and volunteers are needed to knit or crochet character hats in the gift shop. The hats are made to look like foxes, beavers and birds.

For more information call Carol Kelly at 403-728-3467 or email carol.kelly@mrwc.ca.



