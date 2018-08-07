Meet your farmer at Come Dine With Us

Group practices ethical agriculture

Dana Blume, Ian Griebel and their sons Cohen and Fynn. (Contributed photo)

If you have an interest in ethical agriculture, or just want to enjoy some locally grown and professionally prepared food, then you won’t want to miss Come Dine With Us.

The August 11 event at at RedTail Farms is organized by non-profit Eat Alberta out of Edmonton and the food is supplied by RedTail Farms, Lady’s Hat Farm and Lazy T Farms, under the Prairie Farms Project.

The long table dinner will be served family style at Ian Griebel’s and Dana Blume’s farm, three kilometres south of Castor.

There will also be local beer from Lacombe’s Blindman Brewing and kombucha from Airdrie’s Effervescent Tea.

RedTail Farms raises grass-fed cattle and pastured pork.

During the tour, Blume and Griebel will show how they do rotational grazing and other holistic farming practices to build topsoil and diversity on their grassland and wetlands farm.

The Prairie Farm Project is a partnership of three local farms, who are dedicated to providing local, nutritional and ethically raised food to their community.

“We wanted to be able to provide that to these communities, that surprisingly, actually don’t have [very much] access to … local foods,” said Nikki Wiart, owner of Lady’s Hat Farm.

“[It’s] important for us to be feeding the families in our communities really healthy, nutrient-dense food,” said Wiart.

“I’ve become really passionate about growing food in a way that is really healthy for people and healthy for the environment.”

Wiart produces vegetables, egg, honey and flowers and the other two farms produce meat. Together they deliver weekly grocery baskets of their products to customers.

“It just kind of came out this place of getting together and talking about farming and talking about challenges in it, like, ‘why don’t we work together to market our products?’”

The long table dinner is a way to showcase how their food can be prepared and eaten, said Wiart.

For more information visit www.theprairiefarmproject.com.

 

Brett Hauck. (Contributed photo)

Nikki Wiart, Jenna Nibourg, Dana Blume with her son Cohen Griebel at a market at Chartier Restaurant in Beaumont. (Contributed photo)

Nikki Wiart with farm dog Sasha in her greenhouse. (Contributed photo)

Previous story
Sylvan Lake and Eckville under extended heat warning
Next story
Photo: Children enjoy outdoor activities in Red Deer

Just Posted

Red Deer may reach close to 36 C Friday

Special air quality in effect for Central Alberta due to smoke from B.C. wildfires

Pinpoint strategy sees results in Red Deer

Crime severity index released for 2017

Photo: Children enjoy outdoor activities in Red Deer

Heritage Lanes in Red Deer is hosting its third annual Summer Fun… Continue reading

Sylvan Lake and Eckville under extended heat warning

Environment Canada issued the extended warning Tuesday morning.

Three die in head-on crash near Sylvan Lake

A child remains in stable condition

Cost to twin Trans Mountain pipeline could be $1.9B higher, Kinder Morgan says

OTTAWA — Kinder Morgan Canada says expanding the Trans Mountain pipeline could… Continue reading

The 12 best things to do in Vancouver

Canada is a favorite travel destination for many Americans, attracting more than… Continue reading

Great-grandmother hits the racetrack for 90th birthday celebration

TORONTO — With her 90th birthday on the horizon, Marie Hollo had… Continue reading

Canadian clubs bringing together cannabis and comedy

TORONTO — It’s an age-old pairing that’s sparked a subgenre of films,… Continue reading

Canadian universities scrambling amid after Saudi Arabia suspended scholarships to Canada

Universities across Canada are scrambling to get information after Saudi Arabia suspended… Continue reading

Boys, 9 and 11, killed when tractor pulling trailer rolls on Alberta road

TABER, Alta. — Two children have died after they were riding on… Continue reading

Frustration after emergency alerts not received before deadly Manitoba tornado

ALONSA, Man. — Residents are frustrated they didn’t receive emergency alerts on… Continue reading

Ontario to offer incentives to brewers in buck-a-beer plan

Ontario launched its buck-a-beer plan Tuesday by offering “non-financial incentives” to brewers… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month