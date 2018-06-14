Members of 2018-19 Minister’s Youth Council announced

Students from Red Deer and Ponoka among members

The 2017-18 Minister’s Youth Council met three times to provide input on education initiatives and provide perspectives on their own priority topics. (Photo contributed)

Two Central Alberta students were appointed to the 2018-19 Minister’s Youth Council.

Red Deer Public School District student Cameron Litowski, and Wolf Creek School Division student Aria Finley, of Ponoka, were among the 33 students chosen.

More than 300 students applied to be on the council. Recruitment took place between February and June. Junior and senior high students aged 13 to 19 from across Alberta were eligible to apply.

Education Minister David Eggen said the student voice is important to the success of the education system.

“When diverse student perspectives are incorporated, everyone benefits,” Eggen said in a press release.

“I was so impressed with the work of the 2017-18 Minister’s Youth Council, I can hardly wait to see what this new group of students has to offer to improve our education system.”

The 2017-18 council provided input on education initiatives, such as curriculum development, attendance, inclusive education, and legislation, including the School Amendment Act and An Act to Support Gay-Straight Alliances.

They also provided their perspectives on their own priority topics, including mental health, LGBTQA2S+ issues, safe and caring schools, current issues and rural education.

Council members will attend three meetings in Edmonton in October, February and May.



