Memorial for Humboldt Broncos to be held in Blackfalds

People looking for a way to express their grief after the Humboldt Broncos bus crash have a chance as Blackfalds is hosting a memorial.

On Friday, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., the Blackfalds Multiplex, 5302 Broadway Ave., will hold a memorial for the Broncos and the hockey world.

Sixteen people were killed and many more were injured last Friday when the bus transporting the Broncos crashed with a semi-truck on a Saskatchewan highway.

People are invited to attend and show their solidarity with the hockey world. They can wear jerseys, club colours, group uniforms, green, yellow or whatever their support looks like.

There will be a moment of silence and words from Red Deer-Ponoka MP Blaine Calkins and Lacombe-Ponoka MLA Ron Orr.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Red Deer MPs worry about Trans Mountain delay
Next story
Trucking company suspended after Humboldt bus crash

Just Posted

Stettler man charged with murder

James Hulkovich was found dead on April 6

Red Deerians show their hockey colours for Jersey Day

The team jerseys may be different but the message is shared by… Continue reading

Red Deer MPs worry about Trans Mountain delay

Red Deer and District Chamber of Commerce host breakfast with MPs

‘Lost my best friend:’ Family celebrates birthday of youngest bus crash victim

MONTMARTRE, Sask. — Adam Herold was known in Saskatchewan as a hockey… Continue reading

The first of 16. Funeral for play-by-play announcer of Humboldt Broncos

HUMBOLDT, Sask. — A broadcaster in his first year as a play-by-play… Continue reading

Updated: Fire crews put out house fire in north Red Deer

A young couple and their baby are safe after a fire damaged their home Wednesday afternoon

Memorial for Humboldt Broncos to be held in Blackfalds

People looking for a way to express their grief after the Humboldt… Continue reading

Three men arrested, cocaine, crystal meth seized by Rocky Mountain House Mounties

Three men were arrested and cocaine, heroin and crystal meth were seized… Continue reading

Hockey moms urge Canadians to join Jersey Day: ‘We are all one team’

The message behind today’s campaign to support victims of the deadly Humboldt… Continue reading

Peterborough teen scores invite to royal wedding for charity work

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — A fifteen-year-old southern Ontario girl has scored an invitation… Continue reading

FIFA asked to expand World Cup to 48 teams for Qatar in 2022

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — The governing body of South American soccer has… Continue reading

Drama in 200: Hughes DQd; Miller-Uibo wins women’s title

GOLD COAST, Australia — The expected duel between Olympic champions was a… Continue reading

Cumberbatch to bring ‘Letters Live’ to NYC

NEW YORK — Benedict Cumberbatch is back to reading passionate emotional letters… Continue reading

PHOTO: Red Deerians showed their support for Humboldt victims by wearing hockey jerseys on Thursday.

Red Deerians are showing their support for the victims of last week’s… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month