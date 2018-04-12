Memorial for Humboldt Broncos to be held in Blackfalds

People looking for a way to express their grief after the Humboldt Broncos bus crash have a chance as Blackfalds is hosting a memorial.

On Friday, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., the Blackfalds Multiplex, 5302 Broadway Ave., will hold a memorial for the Broncos and the hockey world.

Sixteen people were killed and many more were injured last Friday when the bus transporting the Broncos crashed with a semi-truck on a Saskatchewan highway.

People are invited to attend and show their solidarity with the hockey world. They can wear jerseys, club colours, group uniforms, green, yellow or whatever their support looks like.

There will be a moment of silence and words from Red Deer-Ponoka MP Blaine Calkins and Lacombe-Ponoka MLA Ron Orr.



