Memorial March for fallen firefighters held Sunday in Red Deer

Red Deer Emergency Services invites city residents to join a Memorial March for firefighters who have “fallen in the line of duty” on Sunday, Sept. 9.

The second Sunday in September is Firefighters’ National Memorial Day, designated in memory of firefighters who died on the job.

Emergency Services Honour Guards will lay a wreath of remembrance, observe a minute of silence, and reflect on the loss of firefighters, as well as emergency medical service members and law enforcement officers who made the ultimate sacrifice to serve their communities.

Uniformed police and Central Alberta Emergency Services members will be on parade.

The ceremony starts at 9:30 a.m. at Red Deer Emergency Services Station 1, 4941-46 St., and will conclude at about 10 a.m.

Canada’s Maple Leaf flag and the City of Red Deer flags will be lowered to half-mast.

Attendees will gather on the south side of the station. For more information, please contact call 403-346-5511.

