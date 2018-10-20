Memorial service for former PQ minister Lise Payette today in Montreal

MONTREAL — Mourners will gather to remember former Parti Quebecois cabinet minister Lise Payette at a ceremony in Montreal today.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault is among those expected to attend an official memorial organized by the Quebec government.

It is set to begin at 3 p.m.

The public is also invited to pay their respects by signing a book of condolences at City Hall.

The Quebec feminist, author, journalist, politician and television personality died in September at the age of 87.

There will be no religious element to today’s service in accordance with Payette’s wishes.

One of those who showed up at City Hall on Saturday morning was Mayor Valerie Plante, who described Payette as an inspiration for herself and other women with political ambitions.

“Mme Payette’s been so important for me and to so many women because she was one of the models,” she said.

“I keep saying it over and over, but in politics we need to have more models, so more women can picture themselves, can see themselves in those leadership positions.”