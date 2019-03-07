Lavila Lang, who attended the Calder School opening at the Sunnybrook Farm Museum, says one-room schoolhouses were the centre of rural life.

Memories shared at the Calder School opening at Red Deer’s Sunnybrook Farm Museum

One-room schoolhouses were once the centre of rural life, says volunteer

George Scott stood in the same schoolroom where his late dad, as a precocious youth, had dipped school-mate’s pig-tails in the inkwell and hid a snake in the teacher’s desk.

“I think my dad would be happy to see this,” said Scott, referring to Sunnybrook Farm Museum plans to restore Calder School to its original 1932 interior. “I was thinking how this is a nice legacy — not only for our parents, but for the pioneers.”

Scott feels their lives will be vividly brought to life for future young museum visitors.

The historic Calder School officially opened at Red Deer’s Sunnybrook Farm Museum on Thursday, more than a decade after being moved from its original location east of Innisfail in 2008.

The journey involved financial contributions from many pots, and the efforts of many people, said Ian Warwick, the museum’s executive director.

The moving and restoration effort so far has cost $620,000, raised from provincial grants, contributions from the City of Red Deer and Red Deer County, and a large bequest from the estate of Vladimir Novak. As well, donations in kind were made by Shunda Construction, who created a foundation for the building and a basement community hall and kitchen, and Moore Maintenance which levelled the gravel parking lot.

Warwick paid tribute many dedicated volunteers, including a few who passed away since plans for moving the school were first initiated in 20o4.

This big fundraising project, was sometimes a “struggle,” but he feels the effort was well worth it. Sunnybrook Farm’s offices have already been moved into space beside the schoolroom.

Within classroom interior are “prop” desks that will eventually be replaced with vintage ones from the era. Copies of old newspaper stories line the walls.

Lavila Lang recalled riding a horse to the New Hill one-room school south of Eckville, and later teaching at another one-room schoolhouse, Gordon, west of Innisfail, in 1956. While at Gordon School, Lang remembered having to act as a medic when a student stepped on broken glass and lighting the stove to keep students warm in the winter.

One-room schools were the centre of rural life — where weddings, baptisms and box socials were held. “When Jim and I married in 1958, my shower was held in a one-room school,” she recalled.

The Calder School preservation is important, said Red Deer city Coun. Michael Dawe, since only a handful of these old school houses still exist in the province. Many have been converted to community halls, shops or were abandoned, added Dawe, whose parents both taught at one-room schools in the area.

Colleen Donald, whose late father went to Calder School, calls its preservation “awesome.”


lmichelin@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Ian Warwick, executive-director of the Sunnybrook Farm Museum, and curator Nicole Parson-Admussen. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

Previous story
Central Alberta well-represented at Alberta Beer Awards
Next story
Project Dragonfly to support Red Deer youths through sport

Just Posted

Red Deer’s Eric Oosterhoff racked up many volunteer hours at 2019 Canada Winter Games

The Games ran from Feb. 15 to March 2

Memories shared at the Calder School opening at Red Deer’s Sunnybrook Farm Museum

One-room schoolhouses were once the centre of rural life, says volunteer

Central Alberta well-represented at Alberta Beer Awards

Lacombe’s Cilantro and Chive won Restaurant of the Year for second straight year

Seismic experts investigating Monday’s earthquake

Unclear if nearby fracking caused earthquake

Red Deer Tory MP Earl Dreeshen is “saddened” by Trudeau’s stance on SNC-Lavalin affair

MP believes his Conservative Party stands to gain from the scandal

Updated: Red Deer University announced as new name for college

Complete transition to a university expected to take about two years

Seniors: Spot and stop frauds and scams

Last year several Canadians, including myself, received threatening calls from people claiming… Continue reading

Six new charges face man arrested in double stabbing outside Delta, B.C., school

DELTA, B.C. — Police in the suburban Vancouver city of Delta say… Continue reading

Stolen autos sold to unsuspecting buyers in three western provinces: police

Calgary police have charged three people and are looking for a fourth… Continue reading

PM will try to douse SNC-Lavalin fire by admitting mistakes but nothing illegal

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will try to put the SNC-Lavalin… Continue reading

Trudeau to apologize for handling of Inuit who died during TB treatment

IQALUIT, Nunavut — The prime minister is to deliver an apology today… Continue reading

Manitoba opposition parties say budget could lead to snap election

WINNIPEG — It’s budget day in Manitoba, and many political observers are… Continue reading

Insta-Monarch: Queen Elizabeth makes first Instagram post

LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II has posted her first Instagram image. The… Continue reading

Barbie announces Tessa Virtue doll as part of ‘Role Models’ series

Canadian figure skating star Tessa Virtue is getting a Barbie made in… Continue reading

Most Read