Men posing as repo men attempt to steal vehicle in Red Deer County

Two men attempted to steal a utility vehicle from a Red Deer County property by posing as repo men Tuesday.

Blackfalds RCMP say the two men entered the rural property, exited their vehicles and told the property owner they were “repo people.”

The men would not provide documentation or identification – several attempts were made to convince the property owner they were there to repossess the vehicle.

Police say if anyone experiences an incident like this, they should contact their local police detachment; if a person is on your property for a legitimate reason, they should be able to provide proper identification and paperwork.

Anyone with information about this or any similar incidents is asked to contact their local police detachment. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.tipsubmit.com.



