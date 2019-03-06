Mental health education FCSS grants given to Red Deer-area Catholic schools

Three Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools have received grants to enhance mental health education from the Family and Community Support Services.

A grant of $13,000 was awarded to St. Marguerite Bourgeoys Catholic School in Innisfail, and $14,548 was given to École Our Lady of the Rosary and École Mother Teresa Catholic School in Sylvan Lake.

“This grant will give us a chance to provide education on mental health. We are thankful and excited for this opportunity to educate and help our school,” said Principal Kelly Jacobson at St. Marguerite Bourgeoys Catholic School.

The funds will be used to increase awareness around mental health, self-regulation techniques and the positive supports young people need to succeed. This will be done through family-focused sessions including learning about coping skills, social inclusion, building a common language and connecting with others.

Staff at the schools will also be able to access more professional development training on helping students learn these concepts in the classroom.

“Our Family School Enhancement Programs play an important role in bridging the gap between families, local/community agencies and the school… Family school enhancement counsellors are all highly trained and experienced individuals who ensure that there is a continuity of service year-round for school-aged families,” said associate superintendent of inclusive learning, Dr. David Khatib at Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools.