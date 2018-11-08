Mentally ill man found not criminally responsible in Alberta work camp killings

GRANDE PRAIRIE, Alta. — A judge has found a man not criminally responsible for the stabbing deaths of two people, including a Red Deer woman, at a northern Alberta work camp.

Daniel Goodridge, 31, had pleaded not guilty due to a mental disorder to charges of first-degree murder, assault with a weapon and interfering with human remains.

Experts testified during the trial that Goodridge had been hearing voices and believed his co-workers wanted to assault him. Court also heard he was diagnosed with a form of schizophrenia and had mental health issues dating back to Grade 7.

“For half of his life, Mr. Goodridge clearly suffered from mental health issues,” Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Ken Nielsen said in his ruling Thursday.

“Likely, for a combination of reasons, he did not get the help that he so desperately needed.”

David Derksen, who was 37 and from La Crete, Alta., and 50-year-old Hally Dubois of Red Deer, Alta., were killed at a Canada North oilfield site near Fox Creek in June 2015.

The trial heard that Goodridge stabbed Derksen more than 70 times, cut off parts of his body and set him on fire. Some of his remains were never found.

Witnesses said Dubois had tried to help Derksen. Her body was found curled up in a trailer. She had been stabbed or cut 11 times.

Some workers hid in their rooms while others fled into the bush as Goodridge ran around the remote property with a large knife.

“His desire was to ‘kill or be killed,’ and to slaughter anyone in his vicinity,” said the judge. “He believed doing so was necessary to defend himself and to get rid of the angry voices he was hearing.”

When RCMP arrived, Goodridge refused to drop the knife and lunged at an officer. Mounties fired 12 shots and wounded Goodridge.

Nielsen ordered Goodridge to be held at Alberta Hospital in Edmonton. He must appear within 45 days before the Alberta Review Board, which will determine if and how long he should be detained.

Previous story
Proposed Red Deer cannabis store turned down
Next story
McClintic back in prison after time in healing lodge, Tori Stafford’s father says

Just Posted

Proposed Red Deer cannabis store turned down

City says site too close to two other future marijuana stores

Red Deer’s ski resort first to open in Western Canada

For many people, winter means having to wear a parka and storing… Continue reading

Alberta photographic artist speaks at RDC

Free visiting artist lecture is Nov. 14.

Central Albertans can help shape RDC’s new identity

Public input sessions held this month at main campus

UPDATED: Youths arrested after armed robbery in Red Deer

Three teens arrested

Proposed Red Deer cannabis store turned down

City says site too close to two other future marijuana stores

After Thousand Oaks shooting, picture emerges of a troubled ex-Marine known to authorities

LOS ANGELES —Before authorities said he opened fire at a Thousand Oaks… Continue reading

Clement admits to multiple acts of infidelity as long ago as last summer

OTTAWA — Former Conservative MP Tony Clement has had inappropriate online relationships… Continue reading

‘Shelves will be empty:’ Supply of food in question after fire at Iqaluit store

IQALUIT, Nunavut — Grocery retailers were moving Thursday to ensure critical supplies… Continue reading

B.C. Mountie largely at fault for crash that totalled Calgary family’s van

A judge found some blame for both drivers in a 2014 collision on a busy Aldergrove highway.

Getzlaf leads Ducks to 3-2 victory over Flames

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Ryan Getzlaf and the Anaheim Ducks appear to be… Continue reading

McGill University to hold referendum on changing team nickname

Ross Montour says the time is right for McGill University to change… Continue reading

Chris Pine and David Mackenzie reunite for ‘Outlaw King’

TORONTO — If you want to see an exhausted Chris Pine, meet… Continue reading

Kathy Page, Elizabeth Hay among 2018 Writers’ Trust Awards winners

TORONTO — British-Canadian author Kathy Page choked back tears as she thanked… Continue reading

Most Read