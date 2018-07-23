Metis flag (public domain image).

Metis celebration held Aug. 3-5 in Big Valley

Food, games, music are featured

Metis history and culture in Alberta will be celebrated at a family event in Big Valley next month.

The 15th annual Metis Hivernant Days will be held Friday through Sunday, Aug. 3 to 5.

Area residents are invited to meet the steam train at Big Valley Friday at 4 p.m. It will be flying the Metis flag. There will be storytelling, music, dancing and snacks to follow at Big Valley’s Jubilee Hall.

On Saturday, breakfast will be serviced at the hall from 5:30 a.m. at a cost of $5. A 10 p.m. opening ceremony will be held. Sash weaving, fiddle lessons, bannock and capote making, beading, drum making, and children’s Voyageur games and crafts and prizes will be featured. (For costs, please see website below).

On Sunday, there will be another breakfast, followed by games and a talent show for jigging, singing and fiddling. It will run from noon to 4 p.m. There will also be a supper and dance at 5:30 p.m. The family event features no alcohol.

For more information, please visit www.hivernantmetisculturesociety.net or email mlanz@shaw.ca.

Previous story
Red Deer wildlife photographer captures the beauty of animals in their natural habitats
Next story
Red Deer emergency department nurses calling for more hiring

Just Posted

Red Deer emergency department nurses calling for more hiring

United Nurses of Alberta wants emergency meeting with health minister

Metis celebration held Aug. 3-5 in Big Valley

Food, games, music are featured

Blackfalds hits 10,000 population milestone

Blackfalds population grew 2.1 per cent over last year, more than doubling the provincial average

Red Deer wildlife photographer captures the beauty of animals in their natural habitats

Rick Price travels with his camera up to 250 days a year

Police probe deadly shooting that left 3 dead, 12 wounded in Toronto’s Greektown

TORONTO — Three people died in a shooting rampage that took place… Continue reading

WATCH: Gazebo groundbreaking in Waskasoo

Fifty per cent of the $100,000 project is funded by a provincial government grant

Toronto’s Greektown, known for bustling patio culture, becomes site of mass shooting

Toronto’s vibrant Greektown neighbourhood is best known by locals for its for… Continue reading

Fiat Chrysler is shaken without visionary CEO behind wheel

MILAN — Investors sent shares in Fiat Chrysler sliding Monday as they… Continue reading

HMCS St. John’s, Sea King return to Halifax port after overseas mission

HALIFAX — HMCS St. John’s and its 240-member crew pulled into their… Continue reading

Danforth rampage continues a deadly year of gun violence for Toronto

TORONTO — Sunday’s deadly rampage in Toronto marks the latest in a… Continue reading

Iran dismisses Trump’s explosive threat to country’s leader

TEHRAN, Iran — Iranians on Monday shrugged off the possibility that a… Continue reading

Americans in blended families cope with toll of deportation

BOCA DEL R\XCDO, Mexico — It’s almost as if Letty Stegall is… Continue reading

Residents flee forest fire near Greek capital of Athens

ATHENS, Greece — Residents fled their homes Monday as a swift-moving fire… Continue reading

Charming great white shark delights followers with return to waters off N.S.

HALIFAX — Hilton is back. The great white shark who stole the… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month