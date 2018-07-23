Metis celebration held Aug. 3-5 in Big Valley

Metis history and culture in Alberta will be celebrated at a family event in Big Valley next month.

The 15th annual Metis Hivernant Days will be held Friday through Sunday, Aug. 3 to 5.

Area residents are invited to meet the steam train at Big Valley Friday at 4 p.m. It will be flying the Metis flag. There will be storytelling, music, dancing and snacks to follow at Big Valley’s Jubilee Hall.

On Saturday, breakfast will be serviced at the hall from 5:30 a.m. at a cost of $5. A 10 p.m. opening ceremony will be held. Sash weaving, fiddle lessons, bannock and capote making, beading, drum making, and children’s Voyageur games and crafts and prizes will be featured. (For costs, please see website below).

On Sunday, there will be another breakfast, followed by games and a talent show for jigging, singing and fiddling. It will run from noon to 4 p.m. There will also be a supper and dance at 5:30 p.m. The family event features no alcohol.

For more information, please visit www.hivernantmetisculturesociety.net or email mlanz@shaw.ca.