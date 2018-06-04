Metis want judicial review of government’s decision to quash Manitoba Hydro deal

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba Metis Federation has filed legal action against the provincial government over hydroelectric development.

The federation is applying for a judicial review of the government’s decision to quash an agreement reached last year between the Metis and Manitoba Hydro.

The deal would have seen the federation get $67 million in exchange for supporting new Hydro projects, including a transmission line to Minnesota.

Manitoba Hydro went to the government for approval, and Premier Brian Pallister denied it, saying the deal amounted to hush money to a special interest group.

The agreement was not signed, but the federation says it was legally binding anyway and the government does not have the right to cancel it.

An initial court hearing has been scheduled for June 25.

Previous story
Stranded boaters rescued on shore of North Saskatchewan River
Next story
Man run down, 50 years after killing girl in hit-and-run

Just Posted

Stranded boaters rescued on shore of North Saskatchewan River

Adults, children and dog found Saturday night

Lee re-elected to FCM board

Federation of Canadian Municipalities annual general meeting held in Halifax

Guatemala volcanic eruption sends lava into homes, kills 25

A volcanic eruption in south-central Guatemala sent lava flowing into rural communities, killing at least 25. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Fallon to Parkland students: ‘Don’t let anything stop you’

SUNRISE, Fla. — Graduating seniors at the Florida high school where a… Continue reading

Like a ‘miracle’: Fogo Island Inn a lucrative success on Canada’s eastern edge

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — Gywneth Paltrow has called Fogo Island “heaven.” Late-night… Continue reading

WATCH: Walk for Muscular Dystrophy in Red Deer

More than 100 people participated in the 11th annual event at Mackenzie Trails

Jordan PM quits over mass protests against tax increases

AMMAN, Jordan — Jordan’s King Abdullah II on Monday accepted the resignation… Continue reading

Metis want judicial review of government’s decision to quash Manitoba Hydro deal

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba Metis Federation has filed legal action against the… Continue reading

READER PHOTO: Pelicans fly into Red Deer

One of the world’s biggest birds test Red Deer River waters

Some of Bertrand Charest’s victims to attend news conference in Montreal

MONTREAL — Four of the women sexually assaulted by ex-national ski coach… Continue reading

‘It’s not evil’: ‘Bud Empire’ aims to remove stigma around pot dispensaries

TORONTO — Bob Kay feels a twinge of fear every day as… Continue reading

Bathe naked with strangers? Welcome to a Japanese bathhouse

TOKYO — Japan is proud of its bathing traditions. For many Westerners,… Continue reading

Bed, grocery carts, plywood found along Red Deer River bank

89 big garbage bags collected during Sunday’s Red Deer River Cleanup

Trudeau says U.S. steel, tariffs on national security grounds are insulting

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it is “insulting” that President… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month