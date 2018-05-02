Micro-Night at Red Deer school Thursday

Keisa Milner, left, acts as a bank teller and bookkeeper as Aspen Heights Elementary School students line up to make a withdrawal from their accounts last year. After an assembly where the school was awarded a national school award the school held a market day where students can buy and sell products from other students. (Advocate file photo)

Red Deerians can get a first-hand look at a society run by elementary school students.

Aspen Heights Elementary’s national award-winning MicroSociety program will host Micro-Night Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m.

The K-5 school school received the Canadian Education Association’s Ken Spencer Award for Innovation in Teaching and Learning last year.

MicroSociety connects students to the real world by allowing them to create their own miniature country that comes complete with elected government, entrepreneurial hub, non-profit organizations, marketplace, courts, police, post-secondary institutions and gathering places.

More than 300 people have attended the Micro-Night in each of the last three years.

There will be a bottle drive and clothing sale in support of the MicroSociety. For $5, attendees can buy a taco in a bag with a cookie and juice starting 6:30 p.m.

More information is available at www.aspenheightsmicro.com.



