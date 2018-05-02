Keisa Milner, left, acts as a bank teller and bookkeeper as Aspen Heights Elementary School students line up to make a withdrawal from their accounts last year. After an assembly where the school was awarded a national school award the school held a market day where students can buy and sell products from other students. (Advocate file photo)

Micro-Night at Red Deer school Thursday

Aspen Heights Elementary will showcase its national award-winning MicroSociety program

Red Deerians can get a first-hand look at a society run by elementary school students.

Aspen Heights Elementary’s national award-winning MicroSociety program will host Micro-Night Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m.

The K-5 school school received the Canadian Education Association’s Ken Spencer Award for Innovation in Teaching and Learning last year.

READ MORE: Red Deer school a national leader in innovation

MicroSociety connects students to the real world by allowing them to create their own miniature country that comes complete with elected government, entrepreneurial hub, non-profit organizations, marketplace, courts, police, post-secondary institutions and gathering places.

More than 300 people have attended the Micro-Night in each of the last three years.

There will be a bottle drive and clothing sale in support of the MicroSociety. For $5, attendees can buy a taco in a bag with a cookie and juice starting 6:30 p.m.

More information is available at www.aspenheightsmicro.com.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Red Deer city council rules on dynamic sign requests
Next story
Provincial Festival of Bands coming to Red Deer College

Just Posted

Rimbey Mounties arrest two, seek two more in connection with violent home invasion

Three people have been charged, one is still at-large and a police… Continue reading

WATCH: Penhold fire chief honoured for decades of work

After nearly 40 years of fighting fires, Penhold fire chief Jim Pendergast… Continue reading

Watch: Central Alberta Humane Society prepares for kittens

Purr Program new to Red Deer and area

Red Deer Air Cadets’ spirits high despite fundraising theft

24 Squadron Air Cadets estimates about $100,000 stolen by volunteer

Sand recycling program addresses icy streets in Red Deer

Reducing material bound for landfill

WATCH: Penhold fire chief honoured for decades of work

After nearly 40 years of fighting fires, Penhold fire chief Jim Pendergast… Continue reading

Man who died in women’s washroom wall in Calgary mall climbed into vent

CALGARY — Police say a man whose body was found inside a… Continue reading

First death reported from E. coli-contaminated romaine lettuce as outbreak spreads

The nationwide food poisoning outbreak from E. coli-contaminated romaine lettuce has claimed… Continue reading

Man charged with trying to extort Kevin Hart with video

LOS ANGELES — A man has been charged with trying to extort… Continue reading

Nightly ramp closures coming to highway construction south of Red Deer

For three nights, the ramp from Hwy 2A to southbound Hwy 2… Continue reading

Health Canada mandates warning sticker on all prescription opioids

TORONTO — Health Canada is making warning stickers and patient information handouts… Continue reading

Air Canada agrees to give free tickets to love-struck man — with a catch

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — A love-struck Michigan man has convinced Air Canada… Continue reading

Refugee chocolatier names new bar after the Mi’kmaq word for peace

ANTIGONISH, N.S. — A Canadian chocolate company founded by Syrian refugees has… Continue reading

McDavid leads solid Canadian squad at IIHF world championship

With captain Connor McDavid leading the way, Canada’s chances of winning a… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month