Middle school students from Red Deer Public Schools and Chinook’s Edge School Division are gathering at Red Deer College on Friday to showcase the video games they created. (Photo contributed)

Middle school students to show off coding skills

Student-designed video games put to the test at Red Deer College

About 500 middle school students will be at Red Deer College on Friday to showcase video games they have created.

The Grade 4 to 8 students with Red Deer Public Schools and Chinook’s Edge School Division have worked on their games since last fall as part of the program Coding Quest that incorporates science and technology, mathematics, language arts, visual arts and social studies.

Students learned fundamental coding skills with the help of The Learning Partnership, a national charity dedicated to enhancing publicly funded education to prepare Canadian students for a globally connected world and provided training so teachers understood how to teach coding.

“(Students) were totally engaged from the start, and have developed digital skills that so many jobs of the future will need. They got to be creative, to explore, and then apply all of that knowledge to create and code their own video game,” said Jody Dennis, principal of Poplar Ridge School in Chinook’s Edge where all Grade 5 and 6 students took part in Coding Quest.

“They’ve worked really hard, but it’s been exciting for them all along and it’s built such confidence.”

While at the college students will have the opportunity to play everyone else’s games to learn from each other. They will also get to use some of the college’s educational technology, including green screens and virtual welding.

Thirty Red Deer College student volunteers from the Bachelor of Education program will help host the students and provide a tour of RDC.


