Bryden Porter and Avery Burrows on a spinning swing ride at the Wildrose Shows Inc. Midway in Sylvan Lake Saturday. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Midway returns to Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake residents can enjoy amusement rides, carnival food and more in the downtown during the Labour Day long weekend.

The Wildrose Shows Inc. Midway returned to Sylvan Lake this weekend, with the gates opening Thursday and the event officially ending Monday.

Jason Reid, Wildrose Shows sales manager, said he’s always happy to see smiling faces at the midway.

“We just try to treat everybody with respect and be nice to them,” he said. “They’re here to have fun and we’re here to make sure they have fun because we’re only here once a year.”

Reid said the turnout was “all right,” but the the cooler weather may have forced a few people to stay inside.

“The weather isn’t the greatest, but you can’t win them all,” he said. “We have donuts, cotton candy, popcorn, french fries, quite a few rides … a handful of games, some kids attractions. It’s fun for everybody regardless of age.”

The travelling midway crew got into Sylvan Lake last Monday after holding a midway in Taber.

“We started setting up Tuesday; it roughly takes about seven or eight hours if everybody is on their game,” he said. “By the time it’s set up, we make sure all the rides are safe and then get ready for people to come.”

Wildrose Shows holds about 30 midways throughout Alberta each year; a couple midways were held in Saskatchewan this year too.

The event was held in the parking lot along 50 Avenue.


Bryden Porter on a spinning swing ride at the Wildrose Shows Inc. Midway in Sylvan Lake Saturday. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

