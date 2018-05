A rally in support of midwives will be held in downtown Red Deer this weekend.

The rally, at noon Saturday at City Hall Park, will be held to celebrate International Day of Midwives.

The goal of the event is to demonstrate the impact of midwifery in Alberta and the need for additional funding for services.

This is the third straight year birth and midwifery advocates and consumers have gathered for a rally.



