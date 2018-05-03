Canadian Forces’ senior brass have been growing at a much faster rate than the rest of the military over the last 15 years. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Military adds more generals and admirals than soldiers or sailors

OTTAWA — The Canadian military has been getting heavier up top and not in the muffin sort of way.

New figures show the ranks of the Canadian Forces’ senior brass have been growing at a much faster rate than the rest of the military over the last 15 years as dozens of generals and admirals have been added.

How much faster? There were 130 generals and admirals in January 2018 compared with 81 during same month in 2003 — a 60 per cent increase over a period in which the rest of the military grew by less than two per cent.

Defence chief Gen. Jonathan Vance stood by the additional brass in an interview on Wednesday and said he plans to grow the senior ranks even more in the coming years in response to new demands and challenges.

“The number of general officers in militaries is not a direct reflection or correlation to the number of people you have in your military,” he told The Canadian Press. “We don’t grow generals because we want more generals.”

Defence experts are divided over the rapid rate of expansion, with some saying it is necessary and others warning about the potential draw on resources from other parts of the military, particularly in terms of combat readiness.

One high-profile review conducted in 2010 by then-lieutenant-general Andrew Leslie, now a Liberal MP and parliamentary secretary for Canada-U.S. relations, specifically called for a reduction in senior military positions.

“Initiatives to reduce overhead should target the disproportionate increases in senior management … aiming to restore civilian and military (executive) positions to roughly 2004 levels,” Leslie wrote.

Vance pushed back against suggestions the Canadian Forces is in danger of getting a brass bulge, saying there have been important changes over the past 15 years that require more generals.

For example, he said, Canada has deployed more senior officers to act as liaison officers with various U.S. and foreign commands in response to evolving threats and the need for greater understanding of what is happening overseas.

New priorities have also emerged with regards to space and cyber operations, while Vance said he has specifically appointed senior officers to manage sensitive personnel files such as sexual misconduct and veterans’ issues.

“So those are positions that get filled as a result of how it is that we want to improve our own performance in a force that’s growing or has gotten new needs,” he said.

“I put a general officer in a place where I need a general officer. And there are a number of factors that lead to that. It’s not always how many people are you leading. It might be the job that you’re doing.”

Defence analysts were largely united in their belief that some type of growth at the top of the military over the past 15 years was to be expected — and even necessary.

“The business of defence has become increasingly complex over the last 20 years,” Canadian Forces College professor Eric Ouellet said in an email. “So, there is a need for more ‘management’ and therefore more (senior officers).”

But David Perry of the Canadian Global Affairs Institute was among those who questioned the extent of the “rank creep,” especially since the numbers continued to climb even as the Harper government cut the Forces earlier this decade.

Many units were forced to park vehicles or cut training as they faced budget reductions of up to 15 per cent, which has only been reversed in the past couple of years.

“I’m sure there are defensible explanations for all of them,” Perry said of the continued increase in senior officers.

“It’s just when you step back and look at 50 positions and that kind of percentage increase which vastly exceeds the overall increase in the size of the force, then it’s a little bit harder to rationalize the collective picture.”

Previous story
Brad Wall says he’ll remain in Saskatchewan despite job with Alberta law firm
Next story
N.B. flooding hits record levels — with more rain in the forecast

Just Posted

N.B. flooding hits record levels — with more rain in the forecast

FREDERICTON — Floodwaters have surged past record levels in parts of New… Continue reading

Devin Dreeshen to represent United Conservatives

Innisfail-Sylvan Lake has new UCP representative

Indigenous woman who led Manitoba march begs Jane Philpott for help

GATINEAU, Que. — An Indigenous woman who led a lengthy march in… Continue reading

Parkland CEO warns oil supply restrictions will hurt B.C., Alberta

CALGARY — The chief executive of Alberta-based Parkland Fuel Corp. says any… Continue reading

Tim Hortons franchisee association sues parent company over contract clause

TORONTO — An association representing at least half of Tim Hortons’ U.S.… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer 2019 budget discussed at open house

Infrastructure, homelessness and green living were some of the items Red Deerians… Continue reading

Leader Jagmeet Singh expels MP Weir from NDP caucus over harassment allegations

OTTAWA — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has expelled Saskatchewan MP Erin Weir… Continue reading

Blockbuster hopes Russell Crowe’s jockstrap helps business

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A celebrity jockstrap that’s been the buzz of Alaska… Continue reading

Ex-Beatle Paul donates Linda McCartney photos to V&A museum

LONDON — The Victoria & Albert Museum says Paul McCartney has donated… Continue reading

Air Canada agrees to give free tickets to love-struck man — with a catch

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — A love-struck Michigan man has convinced Air Canada… Continue reading

Suncor CEO says he’s ‘encouraged’ new pipelines will be built after PM’s visit

CALGARY — The CEO of oilsands giant Suncor Energy Inc. says he’s… Continue reading

Lightning strike quickly, beat Bruins

Lightning 4 Bruins 1 (Tampa Bay leads the series 2-1) BOSTON —… Continue reading

Coach Casey has no issue with Drake courtside, says he loves rapper’s passion

TORONTO — If there’s one member of the Toronto Raptors who might… Continue reading

Photo: Maryview School students visit the Advocate

Grades 3 to 5 students learned about newspapers

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month