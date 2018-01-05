Military short thousands of personnel despite small increase in ranks

OTTAWA — The Canadian military has reversed what had become a worrying trend by posting a small increase in the number of people in uniform last year — though it still has a long way to go to fill all the holes in its ranks.

New figures show that there were about 450 more military personnel at the end of March 2017 than the previous year, with about half being regular-force members and the other half reservists.

That represents the first real growth in the number of people in uniform in several years, as increased attrition and recruiting challenges exacerbated by Conservative-era budget cuts steadily thinned the ranks.

Yet officials are unlikely to celebrate, as the military is still short about 2,000 regular-force members and 5,300 reservists even before the Trudeau government’s promise to grow both forces in the coming years.

The Liberals plan to increase the regular force to 70,500 members from its authorized strength of 68,000 and the reserves to 28,500 from 27,000 to defend against growing global instability and emerging threats such as cyber.

Federal auditor general Michael Ferguson flagged the personnel shortage as a real threat to the Forces in November 2016, warning that it put a heavier burden on those in uniform and hurt military operations. In real terms, that meant not having enough staff to fly or maintain the air force’s Chinook transport helicopters or its Hercules transport planes.

Senior commanders have said streamlining the recruitment system and addressing attrition are their top priorities, but at the current pace, it could be many years before the military has enough people in uniform.

In a recent interview with The Canadian Press, Gen. Jonathan Vance, chief of defence staff, blamed past cuts to the ranks followed by large recruiting drives that produced a wave of members now leaving at the same time.

“It’s like a python swallowing a meal,” he said. “It’s a bulge that goes through the system. So it feels good while it’s happening, but behind that bulge you end up having a lot of attrition through the gateway years.”

The military has launched several initiatives to speed up the recruitment process, which Vance said are starting to bear fruit and will be expanded in the coming months.

The Forces have also been working to become more attractive to women, visible minorities, members of the LGBTQ community and other segments of society that have been historically under-represented in the ranks.

“So what we’re trying to do is normalize the system and make it better overall. There’s no question about it: We’re growing. And it’s going to start slow and it’s going to pick up,” Vance said.

But, he added, “it’s not just getting people through the door, it’s getting the right people through the door. Where I would say we need to continue to improve is attracting qualified people, particularly youth.”

Previous story
Canada Winter Games test events to be held in coming weeks

Just Posted

Military short thousands of personnel despite small increase in ranks

OTTAWA — The Canadian military has reversed what had become a worrying… Continue reading

Red Deer family sails through winter

Ship made of blocks of ice

Green carts are coming to Red Deer this spring

Yard and food waste to be taken for composting

Rural municipalities take RCMP funding into their own hands

Frustrated by rural crime, a pair of Central Alberta municipalities put their… Continue reading

More Red Deer families are spending the day at Ronald McDonald House

Freeze the House bonspiel to be held Jan. 26 to 28

WATCH: Employee shocked during an armed robbery

Red Deer businesses robbed in broad daylight this past year

Crime Central (Alberta) series

Here is a list of all the stories from the Red Deer… Continue reading

Ponoka ranks on Expedia.ca Travel Blog

Ponoka makes top 18 list of communities to visit, Ponoka Stampede cited

Crime Watch groups can help police

Police officers say people need to come together to keep their communities… Continue reading

More than half of Asooahum Crossing units remain empty

Three elders will soon move into Asooahum Crossing in Red Deer. Marilyn… Continue reading

WATCH: Employee shocked during an armed robbery

Red Deer businesses robbed in broad daylight this past year

6-year-old needed blood to get through chemo, her mom says

It’s been three years since Red Deer’s Brielle Robichaud was diagnosed with… Continue reading

Arson confirmed in Leslieville fire, says fire chief

Police look for witnesses

Photo: Tuque colouring inspires little artists

BY PAUL COWLEY ADVOCATE STAFF… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month