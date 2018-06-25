Millard had means, motive and opportunity to kill his father, Crown alleges

Dellen Millard is shown in a police handout photo released as a court exhibit at his trial in Hamilton, Ont., on February 8, 2016. The prosecution and defence are expected to give their closing arguments in the case of a Toronto man on trial for allegedly killing his father, whose death was initially ruled a suicide. Dellen Millard, 32, of Toronto, has pleaded not guilty to the first-degree murder of his father, Wayne Millard, who died on Nov. 29, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

TORONTO — A Crown lawyer says a Toronto man accused of killing his father whose death was initially ruled a suicide had the motive, the means and the opportunity to commit the crime.

In closing arguments, prosecutor Jill Cameron says Dellen Millard killed his father because he wanted millions of dollars in inheritance.

Millard, 32, of Toronto, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Wayne Millard, who was found with a bullet in his brain on Nov. 29, 2012.

Cameron says the older Millard had recently fallen in love and was optimistic about re-launching the family aviation business, Millardair.

She also says Wayne Millard couldn’t have physically shot himself in the face because of his position in his bed, where he was found lying on his side with a revolver nearby.

The judge-alone trial has heard Dellen Millard bought the gun found next to his father’s body, and that his DNA was found on the weapon.

Dellen Millard told police his father was depressed, an alcoholic and stressed out from trying to transform the family business.

Millard is currently serving two life sentences for the deaths of Toronto woman Laura Babcock and Hamilton man Tim Bosma.

Millard had means, motive and opportunity to kill his father, Crown alleges

Most Read

