Minister David Eggen and Red Deer-South MLA Barb Miller take part in a class that strengthens student literacy at Joseph Welsh Elementary School in Red Deer. (File photo by Advocate staff).

Miller to run in 2019 election in Red Deer

Red Deer-South MLA wants second term

Red Deer-South MLA Barb Miller will be running in the 2019 provincial election.

Miller was recently chosen to continue to represent her riding by the Red Deer-South NDP.

Miller was first elected to the legislature in 2015 when the NDP swept into power.

Miller said as the former president of the Red Deer and District Labour Council and long time advocate to end homelessness, she understands what an economy that works for everyone looks like.

“I know first hand that Rachel Notley is a fighter and she will keep fighting for Red Deer,” Miller said.

“Rachel has kept Albertans working and fought for infrastructure projects like the runway extension at the Red Deer Airport, the new Justice Center, our new interchange, and of course granting university status to Red Deer College.”

Meanwhile UCP leader Jason Kenney has proposed a $700-million tax cut for the wealthiest one percent and openly advocated for introducing two-tier, American-style health care, she said.


