Federal Infrastructure and Communities Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne was joined by Red Deer South MLA Barb Miller (left) and Red Deer North MLA Kim Schreiner to announce $30 million in disaster mitigation funding in Red Deer on Thursday. Photo by PAUL COWLEY/Advocate staff

Millions announced to upgrade Dickson Dam

Spillways to be upgraded for better flood protection

Dickson Dam spillways will be improved to better handle flood waters as part of a $30-million disaster mitigation initiative announced on Thursday.

The federal and provincial governments are both kicking in cash to upgrade the Dickson Dam on Gleniffer Reservoir, the Jensen Dam near Cardston, and to construct reinforced flood mitigation structures on Exshaw Creek east of Canmore.

Federal Infrastructure and Communities Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne was joined by Red Deer North MLA Kim Schreiner and Red Deer South MLA Barb Miller to announce the funding at Bower Ponds.

More to come …

Lacombe County public engagement process recognized by APPI
First came green, now black and blue carts will soon be introduced — in three sizes

