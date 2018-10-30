Travis Kuschminder, with Red Deer Health Foundation, sorted through a bag of Minions destined for the day surgery unit at Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre. (Photo by SUSAN ZIELINSKI/Advocate staff)

Minions arrive to comfort patients at Red Deer hospital

Toy donations made to Red Deer Regional Health Foundation

Children undergoing day surgery at Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre will soon be greeted with a goofy Minion grin for an added sense of comfort.

A total of 207 Minion stuffed toys have been donated by Erick Holstein, Galaxy Cinema Red Deer general manager.

The Despicable Me movie characters will be added to the collection of huggable stuffed toys at the day surgery unit’s front desk, and children get to choose one when they arrive for treatment.

“Any child who comes through for either surgery or procedure gets to pick a toy. Quite often, they’ll take them to the operating room with them, and the recovery room, and then they take them home at the end of their stay with us,” said Debby Gormley, day surgery charge nurse, on Tuesday.

Stuffed toys often receive their own surgery cap and come out after the procedure is complete with a Band-Aid on the same spot as the child had surgery.

“I’ve seen them come back with bandages on them,” said the nurse.

Gormley said stuffed toys were given out even before she started on the unit 14 years ago. Often, children arrive with their own toy or blanket, but the department still likes to have something on hand.

Stuffed toys are also made available to developmentally disabled adults.

Gormley said a few children who received toys during their stay have gone on to fundraise to donate toys to the unit.

Red Deer Regional Hospital Foundation collects donated stuffed toys on behalf of day surgery, pediatrics and neonatal intensive care units. But day surgery goes through the most toys.

Travis Kuschminder, marketing and communications manager with the foundation, said every now and then, the foundation will put out the call for toys when stock gets low.

The Minions were Holstein’s second toy donation in recent years.


szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Indigenous legal fund pitch a ‘divide-and-conquer’ tactic: Senator
Next story
Hundreds gather in Montreal to remember victims of attack on Pittsburgh synagogue

Just Posted

Minions arrive to comfort patients at Red Deer hospital

Toy donations made to Red Deer Regional Health Foundation

Light shed on benefits of LED bulbs during City of Red Deer exchange

Trade incandescent bulbs for LED ones

Olds fire departments gets automated CPR device

Mountain View County and Town of Olds partner on

Neighbourhood density concerns discussed by Red Deer city council

Councillors seek right balance between high density and single-family homes

Unpaid Red Deer County taxes reflect Alberta’s economic struggles

Unpaid county taxes are up $1.1 million over same time last year

VIDEO: Rebels forward Brandon Hagel inks deal with Blackhawks

After a red-hot start to the WHL season, Red Deer Rebels forward… Continue reading

PHOTO: CFR kicks off today

Saddle bronc competitor Jake Watson fuelled up at Tuesday’s pancake breakfast as… Continue reading

Sarah Henstra wins Governor General’s fiction prize for book on campus politics

OTTAWA — Toronto author Sarah Henstra says she thinks her win at… Continue reading

Actress accuses Geoffrey Rush of touching her breast

SYDNEY, Australia — The actress at the centre of Oscar-winning actor Geoffrey… Continue reading

Halifax council to discuss proposed stadium for potential new CFL team

Halifax council will consider today a new report on a proposed 24,000-seat… Continue reading

Walmart expands speedier checkout service

NEW YORK — Walmart will be rolling out a program that allows… Continue reading

Coke rides on sales of healthier drinks

ATLANTA — Strong sales of water and sugar-free drinks powered third-quarter earnings… Continue reading

Chamber of Commerce calls for federal funding to stop pine beetle spread

OTTAWA — The Canadian Chamber of Commerce has asked for immediate federal… Continue reading

Monahan, Lindholm score 55 seconds apart, Flames beat Leafs 3-1

TORONTO — Sean Monahan and Elias Lindholm scored 55 seconds apart in… Continue reading

Most Read