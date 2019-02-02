Minister of Education David Eggen to experience Red Deer school’s MicroSociety

Alberta’s minister of education will be in Red Deer next week.

David Eggen will visit Aspen Heights Elementary School Wednesday to tour the school’s innovative MicroSociety program.

The program features kindergarten to Grade 5 students experiencing math and civics by having jobs, paying taxes, running businesses and holding election within a mini society at the school. The goal of the program is to help tomorrow’s leaders develop real-world skills, including financial literacy and civic participation.

Eggen and attending guests will see the program in full action during one of the school’s regular “market days.”



