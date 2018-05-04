Minister opens federal pay centre, says troubled Phoenix system is improving

MIRAMICHI, N.B. — The federal government is trying to hit the reset button on its bid to repair and replace the problem-plagued Phoenix pay system.

Federal cabinet minister Carla Qualtrough was dispatched Friday to Miramichi in northeastern New Brunswick, where she officially opened the centralized Public Service Pay Centre, which processes paycheques for 300,000 federal employees.

The feel-good photo-op for the public services minister comes just over two years after the government implemented the IBM-built Phoenix system, saying it would save taxpayers more than $70 million annually.

Instead, Phoenix has caused so many snafus across the country that the backlog of transactions stood at 625,000 in March.

That number is expected to dip only slightly when the latest figures are released later this month, however Qualtrough says a pilot project developed at the centre will be rolled out across the country to ensure more timely payments.

Under Phoenix, tens of thousands of civil servants have been underpaid, overpaid or not paid at all for long periods since 2016, which has prompted protests across the country.

In February, Qualtrough issued a public apology on behalf of the government.

Previous story
Rally to support Kinder Morgan pipeline in Red Deer

Just Posted

Rally to support Kinder Morgan pipeline in Red Deer

Saturday event organized by Rally 4 Resources

Minister opens federal pay centre, says troubled Phoenix system is improving

MIRAMICHI, N.B. — The federal government is trying to hit the reset… Continue reading

Residents of an island isolated by New Brunswick flood helped by “Uber Rob”

FREDERICTON — Flood-weary residents of New Brunswick’s Darlings Island are praising the… Continue reading

Rideau Hall takes second look at hundreds of events in sweeping review

OTTAWA — Rideau Hall is conducting a sweeping review of the hundreds… Continue reading

CMHA champions drug decriminalization

New report on opioid crisis

WATCH: Dear Rouge and two country-singing Aarons — Pritchett and Goodvin — are on the Westerner Days bill

Helix, Lee Aaron, Washboard Union will also perform

Ichiro Suzuki’s greatest hit was proving he belonged

CLEVELAND — Indians manager Terry Francona was too tired to realize he… Continue reading

Pekka Rinne makes 32 saves as Nashville beats Winnipeg 2-1 to even series 2-2

WINNIPEG — Asked following Thursday’s morning skate if there was any chance… Continue reading

DNA match sought to Zodiac Killer after break in other case

SAN FRANCISCO — Northern California detectives still trying to identify the infamous… Continue reading

Hawaii volcano shoots lava into sky; evacuations ordered

HONOLULU — Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano erupted Thursday, sending lava shooting into the… Continue reading

Delayed verdict in South Sudan’s deadly hotel rampage

JUBA, South Sudan — Months have passed since the trial of a… Continue reading

Film Academy expels Bill Cosby and Roman Polanski

LOS ANGELES — The organization that bestows the Academy Awards said Thursday… Continue reading

Nobel literature prize will not be awarded this year

COPENHAGEN — The Nobel Prize in literature will not be awarded this… Continue reading

Grand jury to consider drug charge against Rose McGowan

LEESBURG, Va. — Actress Rose McGowan says the cocaine found in her… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month