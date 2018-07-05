Minor delays, short-term lane closures expected in northwest Red Deer

Motorists in northwest Red Deer can expect minor delays as traffic light bulbs are replaced this week.

Signal LED bulb changes will happen overnight between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. from July 5 to 10 by EPCOR contractors.

Drivers will notice short-term lane closures on: Gaetz Avenue, from 59th Street to Hwy 11A; Taylor Drive, from 43rd Street to Edgar Industrial Drive; 67th Street, from Johnstone Drive to Pamely Avenue; and 77th Street, from Taylor Drive to Riverside Drive.

Various pedestrian crossing signals across the city will also be getting replacement bulbs.

Residents and motorists are asked to stay away from personnel and equipment for safety reasons. Members of the public are being thanked by the city for their patience and co-operation. For more information, please call 403-342-8274.