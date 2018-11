Two people were treated and released after a two-vehicle collision in Penhold Tuesday afternoon. (Photo contributed)

Two people were treated for minor injuries after a two-vehicle collision in Penhold Tuesday afternoon.

Penhold Fire Department said firefighters contained leaking fluids, cleaned up debris and managed traffic at the intersection of Lincoln Street and Dundee Crescent where the collision happened shortly after 2:30 p.m.

Those who were injured were released by EMS after they were treated.

Roads were reopened by about 3:50 p.m. and RCMP were investigating.



