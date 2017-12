Red Deer Emergency Services says box left on stove caught fire on Thursday night

One person suffered minor injuries on Thursday night after a box caught fire on a stove.

Red Deer Emergency Services said a cardboard box was left on a stove while people were moving in to the home on Elwell Close. Somehow, a burner was turned on and the box ignited around 11 p.m.

The occupant was able to put the fire out before fire-medics arrived. There was no damage to the house.

Red Deer Emergency Services remind residents to never leave combustible items untended on a stove top.