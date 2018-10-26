Mirror Fire Department closing

The fire hall alarm will ring for the last time in Mirror on Wednesday.

Lacombe County voted on Thursday to shut down the department because of a lack of volunteers. Twelve fully trained volunteers were necessary to keep the small department viable but only five have been available to answer the call for most of the last two years.

That number dropped to three over the summer as a last-ditch effort to recruit enough volunteers to keep the department going was launched. Despite that push, not enough viable applications were received.

“It’s not an easy decision to close this department, but we were unable to get the membership necessary to safely operate this department,” says county Reeve Paul Law.

The department’s future has long been in doubt. Since January 2016, Mirror has relied on the 30-strong Alix Fire Department, which is located less than 10 km away.

“While closing the fire department in Mirror is not the ideal or desired outcome, it is a reflection of the unfortunate realities of rural volunteer fire organizations,” said county fire chief Drayton Bussiere.

“Over the last nearly two years, we have made significant efforts to increase membership in Mirror and it’s become evident this is not sustainable,” says Bussiere. “For a fire chief, closing a fire hall is an absolute last resort, but eventually the tough decision had to be made.”

At the end of the month, Alix will officially absorb Mirror’s response district. A plan to distribute vehicles and equipment is being drawn up. Mirror’s three volunteers will have the option of joining Alix.

Mirror’s demise was partly a reflection of changing demographics. The hamlet of less than 500 has an aging population, leaving a smaller pool of younger residents to pull from.

Also, over the last two years firefighter training standards have increased, meaning a bigger time commitment and higher qualifications for volunteers.



