File photo by Black Press

Mirror residents hope to save fire department

About 50 attended community meeting last Wednesday on future of volunteer-strapped fire department

Mirror residents support their fire department but it is unclear if enough volunteers can be recruited to keep it going.

Only five volunteers are on the department, which needs at least 12 to remain viable.

Lacombe County manager Tim Timmons said about 50 people turned out at a Wednesday night meeting to discuss the department’s future. There was enthusiasm for keeping it going and community members committed themselves to trying to find enough recruits.

“They’re committed to doing whatever they can to ensure that fire department keeps operating,” said Timmons.

It will likely be a difficult task finding enough qualified volunteers who can undertake the training required to tackle emergencies.

The county has spent 19 months unsuccessfully trying to recruit new members. However, the door was left open for the community to give it one more try.

Timmons said the community has a few weeks to see if enough volunteers step forward. The county will likely make a decision on the future of the department in a couple of months.

While Alix is close enough and has the staff to cover Mirror, and mutual aid agreements with other departments means there is other help available, losing a local department will likely have an impact in the hamlet.

Mirror homeowners may see their house insurance costs rise because they no longer have the same fire protection.


News tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Temporary road closure at 39 St. and Springbett Drive starts Monday
Next story
Westerner Park dinner showcases Central Alberta food

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake man accused of $2.6 million fraud

Following an investigation that took almost five years, a Sylvan Lake man… Continue reading

Mirror residents hope to save fire department

About 50 attended community meeting last Wednesday on future of volunteer-strapped fire department

Red Deer armwrestler preparing for major competitions

Matt Mask is a confident, sometimes boastful and intense competitor in the… Continue reading

WATCH: The fun and excitement of Centrefest presented this weekend in Red Deer

Street performers from around the world will entertain on Ross Street

Reading College students graduate with smiles

Red Deer Optimist Clubs Reading College helps Grade 2 students with their reading and writing skills

WATCH: The fun and excitement of Centrefest presented this weekend in Red Deer

Street performers from around the world will entertain on Ross Street

ReThink Red Deer wants to build world’s largest pollinator hotel

Red Deer could join the litany of Prairies communities claiming a world’s… Continue reading

Feds prepared to work around Queen’s Park as Ford plunges Toronto into chaos

OTTAWA — The federal government says it will do whatever it can… Continue reading

Boomtown Trail full steam ahead this summer in Central Alberta

Aims to draw tourists

Feds register surplus of $3.2 billion over first two months of fiscal year

OTTAWA — The federal government ran a surplus of $641 million in… Continue reading

10 more ex-students sue Ohio State over sex abuse by doctor

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ten more former students have sued Ohio State University… Continue reading

Nod for Disney’s $73.1B acquisition of Fox entertainment

NEW YORK — Disney’s $71.3 billion acquisition of Twenty-First Century Fox’s entertainment… Continue reading

Legal implications on Trump or Cohen unclear on secret tape

WASHINGTON — A secret recording of Donald Trump discussing payments to a… Continue reading

Putin ready to invite Trump to Russia

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday he’s ready to invite… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month