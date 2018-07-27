Mirror residents hope to save fire department

About 50 attended community meeting last Wednesday on future of volunteer-strapped fire department

Mirror residents support their fire department but it is unclear if enough volunteers can be recruited to keep it going.

Only five volunteers are on the department, which needs at least 12 to remain viable.

Lacombe County manager Tim Timmons said about 50 people turned out at a Wednesday night meeting to discuss the department’s future. There was enthusiasm for keeping it going and community members committed themselves to trying to find enough recruits.

“They’re committed to doing whatever they can to ensure that fire department keeps operating,” said Timmons.

It will likely be a difficult task finding enough qualified volunteers who can undertake the training required to tackle emergencies.

The county has spent 19 months unsuccessfully trying to recruit new members. However, the door was left open for the community to give it one more try.

Timmons said the community has a few weeks to see if enough volunteers step forward. The county will likely make a decision on the future of the department in a couple of months.

While Alix is close enough and has the staff to cover Mirror, and mutual aid agreements with other departments means there is other help available, losing a local department will likely have an impact in the hamlet.

Mirror homeowners may see their house insurance costs rise because they no longer have the same fire protection.



