Missing Canadian mom, daughter found in California

SAN FRANCISCO — A Canadian woman and her 10-year-old daughter who vanished on their way to a Northern California camping trip were found Thursday and they were indeed camping, authorities said.

Audrey Rodrigue, 29, and her daughter, Emily Rodrigue, were last heard from Sunday when the mother texted her boyfriend in Canada.

“#AudreyandEmily have been found!,” the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Thursday evening. “We checked in & saw both of them. They are in good health & simply enjoying their California camping trip.”

The office didn’t indicate where the two were found but they had reservations Tuesday at a Six Rivers National Forest campground, 340 miles (550 kilometres) north of San Francisco.

Mother and daughter flew to San Francisco on Saturday, rented a car and spent the night at a hotel near the airport. They had been expected to head to a hotel in Pescadero, south of San Francisco, but never arrived.

Rodrigue’s boyfriend called authorities Monday after he didn’t hear from the woman again, sheriff’s spokeswoman Rosemerry Blankswade said.

Authorities said they had no set plan for the trip and were choosing destinations as they travelled.

U.S. Forest Service rangers checked the camp area at the national forest and showed photos to other campers and staff, who said they thought they had seen the mother and daughter and that they appeared happy and not in distress, Blankswade said.

Audrey Rodrigue’s Facebook page says she lives in Montreal.

Olga R. Rodriguez, The Associated Press

Previous story
Trans Mountain ruling increases uncertainty among resource industry groups
Next story
Two dead in mobile home fire on Frog Lake First Nation in Alberta

Just Posted

Burned WHL player from Red Deer tweets he will be released from hospital

CALGARY — An Alberta player with the Western Hockey League who was… Continue reading

Trans Mountain ruling increases uncertainty among resource industry groups

The Federal Court of Appeal’s ruling that consultations for the Trans Mountain… Continue reading

Notley pulling Alberta out of federal climate plan after pipeline decision

Notley is also saying Trudeau must call an emergency session of Parliament

Red Deerians frustrated by needle debris

Disgarded needles have gotten worse in Red Deer

Sylvan Lake restaurant owner wins best Caesar in Alberta

Kjeryn Dakin will head to Toronto later this year for the Best Caesar in Town National Final

Red Deer mom tracks down stolen bike

“Don’t mess with mom”

’Searching every second:’ Missing Saskatchewan boy’s family still look for him

FORT QU’APPELLE, Sask. — An underwater recovery team has ended its search… Continue reading

Two dead in mobile home fire on Frog Lake First Nation in Alberta

FROG LAKE, Alta. — Police say two people have been found dead… Continue reading

Missing Canadian mom, daughter found in California

SAN FRANCISCO — A Canadian woman and her 10-year-old daughter who vanished… Continue reading

Outdoor pool staying open past Labour Day

Michener Aquatic Centre closing for repairs

Improvements for 43rd street parking lot

Work on gravel parking lot north of Servus Arena starts this week

Seniors: Eyes as windows to the brain

We see everything through our eyes. But can we see our brain… Continue reading

Proud to play: No-one missing as Canadian basketball women gather for camp

TORONTO — The pride in playing for Canada was nurtured from a… Continue reading

Alexander Zverev finally reaches 3rd round at US Open

NEW YORK — Alexander Zverev is finally hanging around for the third… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month