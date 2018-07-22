Sundre RCMP co-ordinated a search for a missing female. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Missing female found near Sundre

Local rancher finds missing female

A female who went missing on Friday near Sundre was found Saturday unharmed about two km from her campsite.

Sundre RCMP said on Friday it received a report about a missing female in the forested area southwest of Sundre. She went off in seach of her dog.

RCMP Air Services, Sundre Search and Rescue and Red Deer Police Dog Service were called to assist Sundre RCMP in the search.

Air services determined that there were a number of bears in the area as well as some cliff-like terrain that made searching in darkness dangerous, but a small-scale search was undertaken Friday night.

A local rancher, who had been helping with the search on horseback, later located the female.

Police said she became disoriented in the forested area and spent the night on a ridge. She was reunited with her family.


