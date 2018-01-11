Missing, murdered Indigenous women and girls inquiry loses executive director

OTTAWA — The inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls has lost another executive director.

The federally funded commission — plagued by many staffing changes throughout its tenure — says Debbie Reid has left the commission as executive director but it will not comment further, calling it a personnel matter.

In a statement, the commission thanks Reid for her contributions.

It says the inquiry’s work will not be disrupted during the transition that will see director of operations Calvin Wong act as interim executive director effective immediately.

The commission says it has a ”sacred responsibility” to the 597 families and survivors who have already entrusted their stories to the inquiry and the 600 others registered to do so.

Reid, a former special adviser to the Assembly of First Nations, took the role of executive director in October, replacing Michele Moreau.

Federal Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett responded to the latest departure in a statement, saying she’s worried the ongoing turnover at the commission will “distract from the work at hand.”

However, while she says her department shares’ families concerns about difficulties at the commission, its independence is crucial and the government won’t be intervening.

Previous story
UPDATED/Ten additional RCMP officers approved by Red Deer city council

Just Posted

UPDATED/Ten additional RCMP officers approved by Red Deer city council

Coun. Higham proposed adding two new officers to previously proposed eight

Census postponed for Red Deer

Council defers it to 2019 as a cost-saving measure

Multiple stories and bizarre tales of spirits part of Castor murder trial

“But for the shooting of the family dog, Keela, the deaths of… Continue reading

UPDATED: STARS LOTTERY is back

Grand prize homes in Edmonton, Calgary and Lethbridge

Donations come up short at Red Deer Food Bank

Bread-price-fixing scandal gift cards would gratefully be accepted

WATCH: ’Your neighbour might need a naloxone kit someday’

Turning Point reports two opioid related deaths in January so far

UPDATED: Son and friend found guilty off killing parents and sister

Jason Klaus and Joshua Frank both guilty of three counts of first degree murder each

WATCH: Eight more police officers could be added to Red Deer detachment

City council gets some good fiscal news

Central Alberta’s Gord Bamford talks new album, playing hockey with Jim Cuddy

Before he joined Gord Bamford in one of the songs on his… Continue reading

Brett Kissel is coming to Red Deer

Kissel is in Red Deer on Jan. 19 as part of the biggest Canadian Country music tour

Closing arguments to end today at Lac-Megantic criminal negligence trial

Final arguments are into their last day at the jury trial of… Continue reading

UPDATED: Finance minister in Red Deer to talk budget

Joe Ceci meets with business representatives at Red Deer & District Chamber of Commerce

Get your Loblaws $25 bread price fixing gift card

Registration opens Jan. 8

Cougar hunt in Alberta sparks debate among scientists, hunters and activists

Hunters have been killing cougars in Alberta for decades. They often follow… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month