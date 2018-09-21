Mistrial denied in Calgary murder trial over jury’s visit to hotel Denny’s

CALGARY — A Calgary judge has denied a request for a mistrial after jurors deciding the case of a man accused of raping and killing a mother of four visited a restaurant in their hotel.

Jury deliberations halted Friday in the trial for Curtis Healy, who is accused of stomping and dragging Dawns Baptiste before raping her and striking her on the head with a large rock early on Feb. 11, 2015.

Healy’s lawyer Shamsher Kothari told Queen’s Bench Justice Charlene Anderson it was inappropriate for jurors to have been taken to a hotel Denny’s restaurant where there were TVs on and they ordered drinks from the manager.

Jurors are not to have outside contact, watch TV or use cellphones after they have been sequestered.

Jury guard Timothy McInnis testified some jurors wished to have a drink, but since the beverages could not be taken to their room, they went to the Denny’s.

Anderson denied the mistrial and jury deliberations were scheduled to resume.

“I’m not prepared to grant the stay,” she told court Friday. ”I don’t believe the jury officer’s decision to take the jurors to a lounge, while obviously inappropriate, would bring the administration of justice into disrepute.”

A few family members of the victim applauded the decision and exclaimed “Yes!”

Anderson gave instructions to the jury on Thursday afternoon and the jurors deliberated until 9 p.m. without reaching a verdict. On Friday, the jury reconvened at 9 a.m. and Kothari says he was made aware of the lounge visit an hour later.

Jurors were brought into the courtroom one by one Friday and each told Anderson that they neither spoke to an outsider about the trial, nor saw anything about the case on TV.

Previous story
Grassroots movement to clean up Red Deer is gaining momentum
Next story
Canada requests trade panel on uncoated groundwood paper ruling by U.S.

Just Posted

Snowfall warning issued for Central Alberta

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for Central Alberta Friday afternoon. Warning… Continue reading

POLL: Most people don’t want cell phones in the classroom

Sixty-six per cent of Advocate readers who responded to an on-line poll… Continue reading

Grassroots movement to clean up Red Deer is gaining momentum

Homeless people need more attention than shopping carts, says former councillor Cindy Jefferies

Lacombe cracks down on messy properties

Crackdown to target longstanding offenders

Red Deer citizens restrain suspect motorist who caused several collisions and fled

Police thank the public, but caution about getting into ‘harm’s way’

Updated: Grey Cup in Red Deer to raise funds for military families

Money raised will go to the Military Family Resource Centre and be used locally

Mistrial denied in Calgary murder trial over jury’s visit to hotel Denny’s

CALGARY — A Calgary judge has denied a request for a mistrial… Continue reading

Former Canadian astronaut says space shuttle is a vehicle of hope

OTTAWA — Sending messages of hope from space is a big part… Continue reading

Canada requests trade panel on uncoated groundwood paper ruling by U.S.

OTTAWA — Canada has requested a NAFTA trade panel review a U.S.… Continue reading

B.C. premier apologizes for removal of 1950s totem pole at Canada-U.S. border

SURREY, B.C. — Three First Nations in British Columbia gathered today to… Continue reading

Tail with a happy ending: Dog rescued from fighting ring, ready for police work

Dallas’s ear-to-ear grin and bright brown eyes seem to sparkle with joy.… Continue reading

Liberal leader doubles down on notion that $75 weekly grocery bill is possible

MONTREAL — One day after being ridiculed for saying it was possible… Continue reading

Jury resumes deliberating man’s guilt in Calgary mother of four’s death

CALGARY — Jurors are continuing to deliberate the guilt of a man… Continue reading

Ontario finance minister projects $15B deficit for province

TORONTO — Ontario’s finance minister said the province will have to make… Continue reading

Most Read