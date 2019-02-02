Reid Wilson was the first torchbearer at the 2019 Canada Winter Games MNP Torch Relay event in Lacombe Saturday. Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff

MNP Torch Relay stops in Lacombe

The torch relay for the 2019 Canada Winter Games is in Red Deer Feb. 15

The MNP Torch Relay’s flame keeps burning, with the 2019 Canada Winter Games right around the corner.

Seven people carried the torch through freezing weather and snow in Lacombe Saturday.

Lacombe Mayor Grant Creasey, one of the seven torchbearers, said he’s honoured Lacombe was selected as a stop for the relay.

“This relay is the first of its kind in the 52 years the Games have been going on,” he said. “The Games are a wonderful platform for unity … and it’s a huge community and cultural event.”

Creasey said the Games will benefit the City of Lacombe.

“The economic impacts are great for the entire area. Red Deer’s doing a wonderful job of showcasing the entire region. We’re grateful for that,” he said.

The other torchbearers were Red Deer-Lacombe MP Blaine Calkins, Reid Wilson, Larry Michielson, Patricia Nelson, Mackenzie Van Damme and Tyler Graham.

Lyn Radford, 2019 Canada Winter Games board chair, said she’s excited to be one step closer to the Games.

“These kinds of events are really bringing it all home,” she said. “I think people are starting to realize the impact these Games will have on our community.”

Radford said Saturday’s torchbearers are reflective of Lacombe.

“It’s a dynamic community,” she said. “All these torch relays are about celebrating the community and those who help build it.”

This was the third stop in central Alberta – the torch relay was in Blackfalds Tuesday and in Olds Thursday this past week. There will be stops in Sylvan Lake Tuesday and Ponoka Thursday this upcoming week, before reaching Red Deer Feb. 15.

For more information, visit www.canadagames.ca/2019/mnp-canada-games-torch-relay.


