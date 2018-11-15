Mobility-challenged woman says new Calgary library difficult for her

CALGARY — A woman who uses a wheelchair says Calgary’s new central library by an award-winning designer presents challenges to people with mobility issues.

Elaine Lee says several buttons for elevators and intercom calling have been placed where it is impossible for her to reach.

She also says the entrance door sensor is difficult to activate and does not detect her small hands.

Sarah Meilleur, director of service delivery, says the building was designed to be inclusive and the library is committed to improving visitor experience.

The building, which opened Nov. 1, is equipped with ramps and all four floors are accessible by elevator.

The library, which cost $245 million, covers 22,000 square metres and has been drawing positive reviews for its modernist design.

Lee says the library’s layout is difficult to navigate from her vantage point.

“If you can’t see the library nearby, you’re wandering the entire floor just to get to an elevator,” she said.

“For something so beautiful … the functionality is not there.”

Meilleur says a lot of thought went into the design of the building “from an accessibility perspective.”

“We really want this to be a welcoming space for everyone. As we hear from the community about challenges, we’re working to adjust what we can immediately,” she said.

