Molson Coors recalling collectible NHL beer glasses; 8 injuries reported

TORONTO — Molson Coors Canada is recalling approximately 215,000 limited edition NHL beer glasses after eight people were reported injured while washing the glasses.

Health Canada says that as of Dec. 18, Molson Coors had received 11 reports of glasses breaking while being hand-washed, resulting in the eight injuries.

The company says the glasses were distributed during October and November in special edition cases of Molson Canadian and through an online offer where customers entered special codes from their beer cases to receive a glass.

This recall involves 568-millilitre glasses with the Molson Canadian logo and NHL 100 year (1917-2017) logo. The glasses also have the logo of one of eight NHL hockey teams — Boston Bruins, Chicago Blackhawks, Detroit Red Wings, Edmonton Oilers, Montreal Canadiens, New York Rangers, Ottawa Senators or Toronto Maple Leafs — on the front.

Consumers are asked to call Molson Coors Canada to arrange for disposal and substitution of the affected glasses.

Health Canada says the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act prohibits recalled products from being redistributed, sold or given away.

