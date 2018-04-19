Mom to be charged in slaying of girl, 2, in Quebec City neighbourhood

QUEBEC — A Quebec City mother has been arrested in the slaying of her two-year-old daughter and is expected to be arraigned later today.

City police confirmed the arrest of 23-year-old Audrey Gagnon and say the file was handed over to the Crown.

Rosalie Gagnon’s body was discovered in a garbage can outside a home in the city’s Charlesbourg district and she was pronounced dead in hospital.

The investigation was triggered after the discovery of an empty stroller near a park around 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police say they tracked down Audrey Gagnon a few hours later without her daughter.

A spokeswoman for the police says investigators questioned Gagnon for much of Wednesday.

They say they also questioned a man found with the mother, but released him hours later.

Authorities say an autopsy is scheduled to be performed on the toddler to determine the cause of death.

The Canadian Press