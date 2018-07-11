Montreal borough tries out 3D crosswalks in bid to improve pedestrian safety

MONTREAL — A Montreal borough is experimenting with 3D-style painted crosswalks in the hopes of getting drivers to slow down, but not everyone is sure the eye-catching street art will do much to improve pedestrian safety.

The Outremont borough repainted the first of two crosswalks to resemble raised blocks this week as part of a pilot project to improve safety and visibility at some of its most dangerous intersections.

Coun. Mindy Pollak says the painting style creates an optical illusion that makes the lines appear to float above the ground, hopefully catching drivers’ attention and reminding them to yield to pedestrians.

“The 3D crosswalk creates a visual effect that makes drivers slow down and say ‘whoa, OK, there’s a crosswalk, there’s a stop sign,’” she said in a phone interview.

Pollak said the crosswalks are becoming increasingly common in Europe, but to her knowledge it’s the first time they’ve been tried in Canada.

While they’re growing in popularity, there are few empirical studies to show whether they have any long-term effect on traffic safety.

The Canadian Transportation Association lists optical illusion pavement markings as “an emerging measure” to try to influence drivers to lower their speeds, according to its executive director.

The association notes that the measure can be implemented quickly with no impact on emergency vehicles, but also warns that “some drivers may be surprised, potentially causing them to perform a hazardous manoeuvre,” Sarah Wells wrote in an email.

Pollak said that while there may not be much research on the crosswalks’ long-term effectiveness, it’s something worth studying.

“Everything Quebec can contribute to drivers slowing down is something we’re willing to test,” she said, noting the pilot project is part of a larger package of measures to improve safety that include speed bumps, extended curbs and different signage.

On Outremont’s Bernard Street on Wednesday, road users appeared to have mixed opinions on the borough’s new project.

On a sunny lunch hour, the intersection bustled with cars, cyclists and pedestrians, with some walkers pausing to check out the new crosswalk as they dipped in and out of the upscale stores and cafes that line the street.

Previous story
Central Alberta businesses decorate chairs for charity for Lacombe Days
Next story
Package delivery firms get ready to fill gap as Greyhound leaves Western Canada

Just Posted

Package delivery firms get ready to fill gap as Greyhound leaves Western Canada

CALGARY — Package delivery firms say they are prepared to fill the… Continue reading

Train carrying wood pulp derails in B.C.

THE CANADIAN PRESS PEMBERTON, B.C. — A derailment involving a Canadian National… Continue reading

Trump’s claim that NATO will boost defence spending disputed

BRUSSELS — In a chaotic 28 hours at NATO, President Donald Trump… Continue reading

Manitoba premier asks colleagues to cut restrictions on inter-provincial booze

WINNIPEG — Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister is asking his colleagues to eliminate… Continue reading

Half of pediatricians surveyed say their young patients have used cannabis

TORONTO — About half of pediatric doctors surveyed about cannabis say they’ve… Continue reading

Updated: Red Deer man witnesses four Grizzlies chasing down a black bear

Man captures the encounter on video on Sunday

China says US companies should lobby Washington over trade

BEIJING — China tried to step up pressure on Washington in their… Continue reading

US inflation reaches 2.9 per cent in June, highest in 6 years

WASHINGTON — Consumer prices rose in June from a year earlier at… Continue reading

‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘Roseanne’ among Emmy nomination hopefuls

LOS ANGELES — Blockbuster movies typically are snubbed by the Oscars, leaving… Continue reading

Lawyer: Stormy Daniels arrested at Ohio strip club

Porn actress Stormy Daniels was arrested at an Ohio strip club and… Continue reading

Van Basten urges Neymar to cut out theatrics

MOSCOW — FIFA’s technical director Marco van Basten says Neymar needs to… Continue reading

Former No. 1 Kerber tops Ostapenko; into 2nd Wimbledon final

LONDON — It was clear right from the opening game of Angelique… Continue reading

Joel Plaskett helps launch instrument borrowing program at Halifax libraries

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia rocker Joel Plaskett says the library was always… Continue reading

Market Gypsy: Summer time and road trips

There are a few good reasons to pack up the car and… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month