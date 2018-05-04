Montreal couple agree to submit to peace bond conditions over terror fears

MONTREAL — A Montreal couple acquitted on the majority of terrorism-related charges they were facing agreed Friday to a peace bond with strict conditions that include remaining in Canada and staying off social media.

The conditions were sought by the Crown amid RCMP fears the couple may commit a terror act.

Sabrine Djermane and El Mahdi Jamali, who are both in their early 20s, agreed to sign an undertaking to keep the peace over the next 12 months and respect a host of conditions.

They were arrested in April 2015 and faced three charges: attempting to leave Canada to commit a terror act abroad; possession of an explosive substance; and committing an act under the direction or for the profit of a terrorist organization.

A fourth charge of facilitating a terrorist act was withdrawn.

A jury acquitted Djermane last December of all charges, while Jamali was found guilty of a lesser charge of possession of an explosive without lawful excuse.

The Crown has since asked the Quebec Court of Appeal to overturn the acquittal on the explosives charge for Djermane and order a new trial.

Friday’s hearing was to settle an altogether different matter.

“What’s before the court here is not their guilt in relation to an offence, what’s before the court is that the police … have fears of the possibility that these people might commit a terrorist offence,” said prosecutor Richard Roy.