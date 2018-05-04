Montreal couple agree to submit to peace bond conditions over terror fears

MONTREAL — A Montreal couple acquitted on the majority of terrorism-related charges they were facing agreed Friday to a peace bond with strict conditions that include remaining in Canada and staying off social media.

The conditions were sought by the Crown amid RCMP fears the couple may commit a terror act.

Sabrine Djermane and El Mahdi Jamali, who are both in their early 20s, agreed to sign an undertaking to keep the peace over the next 12 months and respect a host of conditions.

They were arrested in April 2015 and faced three charges: attempting to leave Canada to commit a terror act abroad; possession of an explosive substance; and committing an act under the direction or for the profit of a terrorist organization.

A fourth charge of facilitating a terrorist act was withdrawn.

A jury acquitted Djermane last December of all charges, while Jamali was found guilty of a lesser charge of possession of an explosive without lawful excuse.

The Crown has since asked the Quebec Court of Appeal to overturn the acquittal on the explosives charge for Djermane and order a new trial.

Friday’s hearing was to settle an altogether different matter.

“What’s before the court here is not their guilt in relation to an offence, what’s before the court is that the police … have fears of the possibility that these people might commit a terrorist offence,” said prosecutor Richard Roy.

Previous story
Proposal to eliminate most preliminary inquiries panned by Red Deer lawyer association

Just Posted

Elnora School celebrates 100 years

Past and present students joined week-long celebrations at school southeast of Red Deer

Regional sewage line seen as economic driver

Red Deer-to-Lacombe sewage line seen as model of government co-operation

UCP sets the stage for founding AGM in Red Deer

When you ask members of the United Conservative Party about this weekend… Continue reading

‘Benefit on the Bridge’ planned in Red Deer to support Centrefest

Organizer hopes to raise at least $7,000 at May 26 event

Proposal to eliminate most preliminary inquiries panned by Red Deer lawyer association

Federal government considering dropping most preliminary inquiries to ease court backlog

WATCH: Red Deer kids gather for ‘May the Fourth Be With You’ event at public library

Locally built R2-D2 makes a guest appearance

No travel advisory for Canadians after Hawaiian volcano eruption

Some flights were cancelled as more than 1,500 people forced to move away from Kilauea Volcano

Indigenous-owned winery in Osoyoos earns acclaim — again and again

NK’Mip Cellars continues to win global accolades as recognition for its products grows

Rocky Mountain House Health Centre’s helipad will close for a few days for maintenance

Preventative maintenance will close the Rocky Mountain House Health Centre’s heliport for… Continue reading

Two men at large a danger to the public: Rocky Mountain House RCMP

Rocky Mountain House Mounties are looking for two men they say are… Continue reading

Man killed, woman sent to hospital in two vehicle crash near Caroline

A man was killed and a woman was sent to hospital after… Continue reading

Harvey Weinstein denies all sexual assault allegations by Toronto woman

TORONTO — Harvey Weinstein has asked an Ontario court to dismiss a… Continue reading

Internet data suggests Blue Jays are Canada’s team over Jets, Leafs, Raptors

Are Canadian sports fans uniting behind the Toronto Raptors for their second… Continue reading

Atkinson’s shootout winner leads United States to 5-4 win over Canada at worlds

HERNING, Denmark — With Connor McDavid forced to watch a shootout from… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month