Montreal firefighter dies in fall on Pakistan’s treacherous K2 mountain

MONTREAL — A Montreal firefighter who fell to his death on Pakistan’s treacherous K2 mountain is being remembered as a passionate mountaineer whose courage and “unwavering spirit” propelled him to ascend the world’s highest peaks.

Serge Dessureault, 53, had been leading an international mountaineering expedition when he died early Saturday while attempting to scale the 8,611-metre peak in northern Pakistan, according to Karrar Haidri, secretary of Alpine Club of Pakistan. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the fall.

Yanick St-Martin, a fellow firefighter, said Dessureault had become a mentor to him after he expressed an interest in mountaineering.

He said Dessureault’s ”enormous soul” and passion always shone through, whether he was fighting fires or climbing mountains.

“He showed great pride, a great compassion towards others and the sport, and he radiated courage all around him,” St-Martin said in a phone interview from the Rocky Mountains, where he’s training to attempt to climb Mount Everest next year.

He described Dessureault, who has previously summitted Everest, as a cautious climber who always advised him above all to remain alert to danger.

“He told me to take my time, and said it was always the mountain that had the last word,” he said.

St-Martin said it wasn’t always easy to explain why a climber would want to climb K2, which is among the world’s most difficult, dangerous peaks.

“It’s surpassing yourself, accomplishment, and what we forget is the spirituality behind it,” he said. ”It’s not just conquering a mountain, it’s conquering oneself.”

Dessureault had been a captain with Montreal’s fire department since 1990, according to the city’s firefighters’ association.

“The shock is all the greater among the firefighters since Serge was known to be an experienced mountain climber, very cautious, always aware of the possible risks at all times and never taking any unnecessary risk,” president Chris Ross said in a statement.

The Montreal Fire Department also issued a statement praising the 28-year veteran as a “firefighter who was fully committed to serving the Montreal community.”

The department said it would offer support to Dessureault’s family, including his wife and children.

A Facebook page following the climb of Dessureault and two other climbers said Dessureault “took a fall near camp 2 at 6,700 metres” early Saturday.

Dessureault had been leading the nine-member “K2-Broad Peak” expedition up the mountain, which is extremely steep and attracts notoriously bad weather.

Claude Beausejour, whose brother Maurice Beausejour was with Dessureault on the mountain, told The Canadian Press in a phone interview that the other climbers were planning to end the expedition and return home.

“Both of them, my brother and Serge, are people who are very, very careful and they take no unnecessary risks. They calculate things well, they are excessively intelligent beings and they understand what they do and they are very careful,” he said, adding he did not yet know exactly what happened to cause the fall.

Previous story
One hurt, three lost kayaker found southwest of Rocky Mountain House
Next story
With hugs, leaders of rivals Ethiopia, Eritrea finally meet

Just Posted

28 people rescued from North Sasktachewan River: Rocky Mountain House RCMP

No injuries reported

4 rescued from Thailand cave as rescue operation underway

The boys and their coach will have to dive out of a flooded cave

‘Hundreds’ of trees knocked down at Saskatchewan campground during storm

EMMA LAKE, Sask. — A violent thunderstorm that hit a Saskatchewan campground… Continue reading

More than 60 Grade 2 students attending Reading College this month

The program was developed by The Foundation for Red Deer Public Schools

Misunderstanding at heart of issue after Sylvan Lake area dog, which had an owner, adopted out by rescue society

A pet rescue society is confident they will weather a recent controversy… Continue reading

WATCH: Kids race like superheroes in triathlon

Second Abbey Centre Super Kids Triathlon was in Blackfalds Saturday

Actor-comedian Andrew Phung accuses Toronto police officer of racist comment

TORONTO — A comedian and actor says what he saw on the… Continue reading

Ponoka RCMP investigate collision between semi and two sedans

Police investigating possible road rage after two sedans appear to have stopped abruptly on Hwy 2

4 rescued from Thailand cave as rescue operation underway

The boys and their coach will have to dive out of a flooded cave

Trump administration takes another swipe at ‘Obamacare’

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration said Saturday it’s freezing payments under an… Continue reading

Trump’s economic gamble: Solid job gains vs. risky trade war

WASHINGTON — From the safety of a resilient U.S. economy, President Donald… Continue reading

Toronto van attack survivor grapples with legacy of incident months later

TORONTO — Beverly Smith has only hazy memories of the van attack… Continue reading

With hugs, leaders of rivals Ethiopia, Eritrea finally meet

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — With laughter and hugs, the leaders of longtime… Continue reading

‘Hundreds’ of trees knocked down at Saskatchewan campground during storm

EMMA LAKE, Sask. — A violent thunderstorm that hit a Saskatchewan campground… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month