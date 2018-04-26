Montreal mayor announces Ste-Catherine Street will be revamped

MONTREAL — The City of Montreal is revamping part of its best-known commercial artery by removing space for cars and handing it over to pedestrians.

It announced today it will reduce a 670-metre stretch of Ste-Catherine Street to one driving lane while increasing the width of sidewalks by 60 per cent.

The four-year project also includes eliminating parking from the segment and planting nearly 100 trees.

The $123-million redesign is the first phase of a larger redevelopment that coincides with necessary repairs to the city’s century-old sewer and water pipes.

A program will be put in place to support merchants who are affected by the construction.

