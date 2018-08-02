Montreal police say Inuk woman missing for six days found by off-duty officer

Montreal police say a missing 48-year-old Indigenous woman has been found by an off-duty police officer six days after she vanished.

Mina Iquasiak Aculiak, an Inuk woman who speaks neither French nor English, was last seen outside a police station on July 27 after she was released with a city bus ticket.

Spokesman Jean-Pierre Brabant says she was found safe and sound just before noon today.

She was discovered several kilometres away from the police station by an officer who recognized her and called his colleagues.

The incident has raised questions about police procedure.

Iquasiak Aculiak’s partner says he doesn’t understand why she wasn’t returned directly to a local rehabilitation institute where she’d been awaiting surgery.

Hot African air brings scorching heat, dust to Europe
Pioneer Days Festival in Red Deer Aug. 18-19

