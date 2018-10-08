Montreal protesters march to protest racism, denounce new government

Protesters march to denounce new government

MONTREAL — A diverse crowd of protesters took to the streets of Montreal on Sunday to march against racism and denounce the newly-elected Coalition Avenir Quebec government.

Muslim families pushing strollers, Indigenous community leaders, masked anti-capitalist activists and members of some 50 community groups marched through the city’s downtown in a protest that stretched across several blocks.

Many demonstrators carried signs targeting premier-designate Francois Legault, who has promised to cut immigration and submit new Quebecers to a French and values test within three years of arriving.

Legault has also said he’s ready to use the Constitution’s notwithstanding clause to pass legislation banning public servants in positions of authority from wearing religious clothing.

Members of Sunday’s crowd, which included a large number of women in hijabs, made it clear they weren’t among the new premier’s supporters.

“Not only will I keep my veil, Mr. Legault, I’ll put on my cowboy hat to fight for my rights,” read one poster.

“Stop telling us to take off our clothes,” read another that was accompanied by a hand-drawn picture of a woman with her head covered.

Jennifer Jerome, a Mi’kmaq woman, said she was there to act as example for all of Quebec’s children, including her own four kids.

“Quebec wouldn’t be anything without immigration.”