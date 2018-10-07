Montreal Sir John A. Macdonald statue defaced ahead of anti-racism demonstration

MONTREAL — A downtown Montreal statue of Sir John A. Macdonald has been spray-painted red, only hours before the start of a demonstration to denounce racism and the newly-elected Coalition Avenir Quebec government.

An anonymous group of anti-colonial, anti-capitalist activists are claiming responsibility for the damage, which police say occurred Saturday night.

The group said in a news release that it wasn’t involved in organizing today’s demonstration but wanted to support the event by defacing the statue of Macdonald, who they describe as a white supremacist who contributed to the genocide of Indigenous peoples.

In 1883, Macdonald argued in the Commons for the removal of Indigenous children from their “savage” parents so they could learn the ways of white men.

The Montreal statue has been spray-painted on several previous occasions, including this past August.

Some 50 groups have said they’ll take part in Sunday’s demonstration to protest racism as well as premier-elect Francois Legault’s plan to cut immigration and expel new arrivals who don’t pass a French and values test within three years of arrival.

Previous story
Oil spill feared after ships collide near Corsica

Just Posted

Red Deer mom donates Thanksgiving supplies to families to teach kindness to her children

Ten families in Central Alberta were able to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner this… Continue reading

Four arrested in Rimbey

Three men and one woman were arrested in Rimbey after a search… Continue reading

WATCH: The magic of Harry Potter in Red Deer

The magical world of Harry Potter is taking over downtown Red Deer… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Last Red Deer Market of 2018

The final Red Deer Market of 2018 was Saturday in front of… Continue reading

Drive-by shooting in Rocky Mountain House, police say

Rocky Mountain House RCMP are investigating an alleged drive-by shooting Friday night.… Continue reading

WATCH: Kinsmen Dream Home in Red Deer open for public viewing

Doors to the 2018 Kinsmen Dream Home in Red Deer opened to… Continue reading

No change to Cdn climate plan as report warns world losing global warming battle

OTTAWA — The world is going to blow past its most stringent… Continue reading

Oil spill feared after ships collide near Corsica

PARIS — French maritime authorities are trying to contain an apparent oil… Continue reading

Kavanaugh impartiality to be tested in blue state lawsuits

Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court has put a spotlight… Continue reading

Supreme Court moves right, but how far, how fast?

WASHINGTON — The moment conservatives have dreamed about for decades has arrived… Continue reading

Manchin faces firestorm at home following Kavanaugh vote

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin is facing a political firestorm… Continue reading

20 die when limo on way to birthday party blows stop sign

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. — A limousine on its way to a birthday party… Continue reading

Strong aftershock rattles north Haiti day after deadly quake

PORT-DE-PAIX, Haiti — Survivors sifting through the rubble of their earthquake-toppled cinderblock… Continue reading

Haiti earthquake kills 11, injures 135

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Emergency teams worked to provide relief in Haiti on… Continue reading

Most Read