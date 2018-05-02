‘Morally despicable:’ Judge sentences former Young Canadians worker to 10 years

CALGARY — A man who worked for 36 years with a Calgary young people’s performance group has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for sex offences against some of the performers.

Justice Larry Ackerl accepted a joint sentencing recommendation after Philip Heerema, who is 55, and entered guilty pleas mid-trial in January.

Ackerl says Heerema preyed on the young men and his actions were morally despicable and ultimately criminal.

Heerema, who has been free on bail, resigned in 2014 from The Young Canadians School of Performing Arts in Calgary when police began investigating several complaints.

The alleged victims were teen male students who were at the school between 1992 and 2013.

The school works with students between 11- and 18-years-old and their training in dance, voice and performance culminates with a grandstand shows during the Calgary Stampede every July.

s

Previous story
Car dangles from downtown Toronto bridge
Next story
NDP leader Singh huddles with caucus after MP’s explosive allegations

Just Posted

‘Morally despicable:’ Judge sentences former Young Canadians worker to 10 years

CALGARY — A man who worked for 36 years with a Calgary… Continue reading

Trudeau won’t say whether Liberals will delay cannabis legalization

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has left the door open to… Continue reading

Van attack victim Anne Marie D’Amico had a big heart, family says

TORONTO — The family of a 30-year-old woman who was among those… Continue reading

Manitoba RCMP find starving horse, charge owners with animal neglect

MELITA, Man. — Mounties in southwestern Manitoba have laid animal cruelty charges… Continue reading

N.B. officials urge people to evacuate their neighbourhoods as floodwaters rise

FREDERICTON — The Emergency Measures Organization in New Brunswick is urging people… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer’s Lending Cupboard embarks on fundraising campaign

Organization hopes to raise $500,000

Refugee chocolatier names new bar after the Mi’kmaq word for peace

ANTIGONISH, N.S. — A Canadian chocolate company founded by Syrian refugees has… Continue reading

McDavid leads solid Canadian squad at IIHF world championship

With captain Connor McDavid leading the way, Canada’s chances of winning a… Continue reading

Feeling the vibes of 2010, Dustin Byfuglien ‘the great equalizer’ for Jets

WINNIPEG — When he looks down the bench, Winnipeg Jets captain Blake… Continue reading

Winter Is Coming: “Tropical Freeze” gets deserved second chance on Switch

TORONTO — Donkey Kong is giving an encore performance of his latest… Continue reading

Federal Conservative MP Gord Brown, 57, found dead in Parliament Hill office

OTTAWA — Federal Conservative MP Gord Brown has died at the age… Continue reading

NDP leader Singh huddles with caucus after MP’s explosive allegations

OTTAWA — Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is huddling with his caucus… Continue reading

Car dangles from downtown Toronto bridge

Police question whether car dangling from Toronto bridge is part of movie shoot

NHL taking a look at Wilson hit on Pittsburgh’s Aston-Reese

NEW YORK — The NHL is taking a look at a hit… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month