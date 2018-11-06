Lacombe’s Mackenzie Van Damme, creator of the 2019 Canada Winter Games mascot Waskasoo and the first official MNP Canada Games Torch Relay torchbearer, and Lyn Radford, board games chair, stand next to the torch. (Advocate file photo.)

More 2019 Canada Winter Games sponsors to be announced this week in Red Deer

The latest sponsors for the 2019 Canada Winter Games will be announced Wednesday in Red Deer.

With 100 days to go before the games start on Feb, 15 2019, the organizing committee will be welcoming the newest supporters at 6 p.m. at The Sheraton.

Games spokespeople and sponsors will provide information about the latest contributions to the largest multi-sport and cultural event for youths in Canada.

The games will feature up to 3,600 athletes, 19 sports and a major arts and culture festival. More than 100,000 spectators are expected to come to the area from across the country, providing a significant economic boost to Red Deer.

