More bridge work this summer in Red Deer’s Coronation Park

The north bridge in Coronation Park is being rebuilt this summer to match the revamped south bridge, which was redone in 2015 — see finished look above. (Contributed photo).

Another pedestrian bridge in Red Deer’s Coronation Park will be rebuilt to ensure public safety.

The bridge over Waskasoo Creek in the northern-most part of Coronation Park (close to the condo complex), is going to be completely rebuilt over the next few weeks to match a bridge in the south part of the park. The one that’s closer to Ross Street was rebuilt in 2015.

Workers will once again be installing a a metal bridge structure for “long-term sustainability,” said project manager Jacinta Parsons, of the City of Red Deer’s parks department. The metal base will be covered with wooden foot boards “so it will exactly match the south bridge.”

It was time to overhaul the north bridge in Coronation Park, originally built in the 1950s.

Parsons said it was given a low structural condition rating in a 2013 report. While it’s not imminently unsafe, it will be replaced before it becomes a public risk.

Work will begin over the next week or two on the site and the project will be completed by Aug. 30. Parsons said city residents should watch for signs, which will be up when bridge replacement work is being done.