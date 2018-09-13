More Canadian university and college campuses going smoke-free: report

TORONTO — A growing number of university and college campuses across the country are now fully smoke-free — both indoors and out, says a report by the Canadian Cancer Society released Thursday.

The report says there are now 65 post-secondary institutions that prohibit smoking anywhere on campus, more than double the number in 2017, when 30 colleges and university campuses had implemented smoke-free policies. That’s also a dramatic rise from a decade earlier, when only four such institutions had full smoking bans.

Dalhousie University in Halifax was among the first to make its campus 100 per cent smoke-free, in 2003. Those that have followed include the University of Regina, McMaster University in Hamilton and George Brown College in Toronto.

“The trend is accelerating,” Rob Cunningham, senior policy analyst at the Canadian Cancer Society, said from Ottawa. “We’ve seen the feasibility at various colleges and universities doing it, which then prompts encouragement to nearby institutions to do the same thing.

“That’s positive because not only is there protection from second-hand smoke, but it’s a great motivator for smokers to quit because it’s less convenient.”

Of the universities and colleges that are smoke-free, many have policies that also apply to cannabis, hookah smoking and e-cigarettes.

Next month’s legalization of recreational marijuana is also spurring many post-secondary institutions to strengthen current smoke-free policies and may prod others to bring in their own bans.

“Suddenly, it’s going to be legal to smoke cannabis. There are many underage students,” said Cunningham, noting that depending on the province, those under the age of 18 or 19 are prohibited from smoking pot.

The easiest thing for all of the country’s 260 colleges and universities to do, he said, ”is to say you can’t smoke anything anywhere on campus.”

The Canadian Cancer Society is also concerned about the growing use of e-cigarettes, particularly among youth — a phenomenon the commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration characterized this week as an “epidemic of addiction,” mainly driven by flavoured products.

“Most campuses adopting policies are applying them to smoking of anything, including cannabis, and applying it to e-cigarettes as well,” said Cunningham.

“But it is good for policies to be comprehensive,” he said. “One of the reasons for that is that you can consume cannabis through an e-cigarette. That’s part of the context of why there shouldn’t be vaping either on campus.”

Previous story
Central Alberta Yogathon is on Sunday

Just Posted

Traffic delays in downtown Red Deer on Monday

A repaving project will cause traffic delays on 49 Street in Red… Continue reading

Central Alberta Yogathon is on Sunday

Event moves indoors

A Seniors Fair in Red Deer on Oct. 1 will highlight recreational programs

A Seniors Fair in Red Deer is being held to highlight recreation… Continue reading

Red Deer Citizen of the Year remembered

Jack Cuthbertson was one of the city’s most devoted citizens

Young Red Deer environmentalist wins scholarship

A Red Deer student is the recipient of the $2,500 Martha Kostuch… Continue reading

VIDEO: Fans pack Centrium for Oilers-Flames rookie game

From puck drop, there was a playoff buzz inside the Centrium. It… Continue reading

Olivia is now a tropical depression, more rain for Hawaii

HONOLULU — Heavy rain and winds from a tropical storm downed trees,… Continue reading

US judge delays grizzly bear hunts in Rockies 2 more weeks

BILLINGS, Mont. — A U.S. judge on Thursday delayed for two more… Continue reading

More Canadian university and college campuses going smoke-free: report

TORONTO — A growing number of university and college campuses across the… Continue reading

Strike at Canada Post could benefit black market, medical pot producer warns

OTTAWA — Canada’s largest licensed producer of medical marijuana says a work… Continue reading

Video shows Weinstein’s hands-on encounter with rape accuser

NEW YORK — A video of Harvey Weinstein aired on television Wednesday… Continue reading

Rihanna unleashes the savage beast in latest lingerie line

NEW YORK — Rihanna unleashed the wild beast in a lush tropical… Continue reading

Paire to open for France against Spain in Davis Cup

LILLE, France — Benoit Paire will debut for France in the Davis… Continue reading

AltaGas to create spin off AltaGas Canada, plans initial public offering

CALGARY — AltaGas Ltd. has announced plans to spin off some of… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month